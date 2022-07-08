Meet SBLive's national high school boys basketball players of the year in 2021-22

Dariq Whitehead photo by Annette Wilkerson

We've officially shifted from the 2021-22 high school sports season to the 2022-23 preseason, so it's time to look back on the stars of the past fall, winter and spring seasons before we start looking ahead to who's next.

We started by highlighting some of the players of the year in volleyball, and next came the top football players, boys soccer players and girls soccer players in the nation.

This week we featured the top girls basketball players in the country, and now it's the boys' turn.

Over the next couple of weeks we'll also be featuring the top stars nationally in boys and girls track and field, softball and baseball.

Here are 20 high school boys basketball players who had a season worthy of national recognition.

Alabama: Barry Dunning, G/F, McGill-Toolen Catholic, sr.

Alabama's back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year, the 6-foot-6 Dunning averaged 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game as a senior, leading McGill-Toolen (30-5) to the Class 6A state semifinals. He'll be a part of Arkansas' highly rated freshman class in 2022-23.

Arizona: Dylan Anderson, F/C, Perry, sr.

The 7-footer led Perry to a 25-5 record and its first Class 6A state championship in 2021-22, repeating as the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.9 steals per game as a senior, and he'll be an Arizona Wildcat next season.

Arkansas: Derrian Ford, G, Magnolia, sr.

The 4A state champ was named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second time in a row in 2021-22. The SBLive Arkansas Player of the Year finished his senior year averaging 23.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, and the four-time All-State honoree will stay in-state to play college basketball for Arkansas.

California: Donovan Dent, G, Corona Centennial, sr.

Dent was the most consistent player for California's most consistent team in 2021-22. The New Mexico signee led Corona Centennial to both Southern Section and Open Division state titles in his senior year. He averaged 16.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game shooting 53 percent from the field, earning honors as SBLive California Player of the Year.

Connecticut: Donovan Clingan, C, Bristol Central, sr.

Clingan dominated the state as a senior, using his 7-foot-2, 270-pound frame to own the paint to the tune of averaging 29.9 points, 18.1 rebounds and 6.1 blocks. He led Bristol Central to an undefeated season and its first state championship since 1990. He'll be a hometown favorite at UConn in 2022-23.

Florida: Dariq Whitehead, G, Montverde Academy, sr.

On a team loaded with Division I prospects, Whitehead led Montverde Academy with 16.5 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals a game. He was named Sports Illustrated's All-American Player of the Year after leading the Eagles to the GEICO Nationals championship, and he'll play for Duke next season.

Georgia: London Johnson, G, Norcross, jr.

The 6-foot-4 point guard was the engine that drove a balanced Norcross team to the 7A state championship in 2021-22. Johnson had a game-high 27 points along with eight rebounds and four steals in the championship game. The high-upside four-star prospect remains undecided about his college choice.

Kansas: Gradey Dick, G, Sunrise Christian Academy, sr.

Kansas' 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year at Wichita Collegiate School, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard was named National Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior playing for Sunrise Christian. He led the nationally ranked squad with 17.9 points per game and will be staying in-state to play for Kansas next season.

Kentucky: Reed Sheppard, G, North Laurel, jr.

Sheppard finished the year averaging 25.5 points on 55 percent shooting from the field and is approaching 3,000 career points heading into his senior year. Sheppard is the son of two Kentucky basketball greats from the 1990s — Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed — and he'll be following them to Rupp Arena in 2023-24.

Maryland: Cam Whitmore, G/F, Archbishop Spalding, sr.

The 6-foot-7 Whitmore averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game as a senior, leading Archbishop Spalding (25-10) to the semifinals of the MIAA A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League tournaments. He'll be playing for Villanova in 2022-23.

Missouri: Julian Phillips, F, Link Academy, sr.

The former top-ranked player in South Carolina played his final season of high school basketball for Link Academy and thrived on a team full of stars. The Tennessee signee was his team's top scorer (16 points) in the national title game against Montverde Academy, and he's widely expected to play just one year for the Vols before going to the NBA.

New Jersey: DJ Wagner, G, Camden, jr.

The top-ranked junior in the nation, Wagner led Camden to a No. 11 finish in the final SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25. The son of former NBA lottery pick Dajuan Wagner is thought to be deciding between Kentucky and Louisville for college. He'll try to become a three-time New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2022-23.

Sean Jones photo by Jeff Harwell

Ohio: Sean Jones, G, Gahanna Lincoln, sr.

The 5-foot-10 Jones can fly on the court, whether on the fast break or at the rim. He averaged 21 points per game while also serving as Gahanna Lincoln's primary facilitator in leading the Lions to a 24-3 record as a senior. The Marquette signee finished as Gahanna's career leader in scoring.

Pennsylvania: Dereck Lively, C, Westtown, sr.

The No. 1-ranked senior in the nation, Lively is a 7-foot-2 athlete who led Westtown to a 31-7 record and the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship. He'll play for Duke in 2022-23 and probably the NBA the following year.

South Carolina: GG Jackson, F, Ridge View, jr.

The 6-foot-9 Jackson led Ridge View to a 20-11 record and the Class 5A state championship while averaging 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. The No. 2-ranked junior in the nation, Jackson has committed to North Carolina.

Tennessee: Brandon Miller, F, Cane Ridge, sr.

Miller averaged 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game for Cane Ridge as a senior, leading the Ravens to the Class 3A state championship game. The Alabama signee was the 2021 and 2022 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and heads to the Crimson Tide as Tennessee's top-ranked prospect.

Texas: Cason Wallace, G, Richardson, sr.

Wallace averaged 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game as a senior, leading Richardson (32-2) to the 6A regional quarterfinals. The McDonald's All-American signed with Kentucky and is considered a one-and-done candidate.

Virginia: Chris Livingston, G/F, Oak Hill Academy, sr.

Livingston was named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year after earning the honor in Ohio in 2020-21 while playing for Akron Buchtel. The 6-foot-7 slasher led Oak Hill to a berth in the Geico Nationals Tournament and will be playing alongside Wallace for Kentucky in 2022-23.

Washington: Dylan Darling, G, Central Valley, sr.

After making an invaluable mark as sixth man on Central Valley's 2020 4A state runner-up team, Darling (33.2 points, 8.5 boards, 5.8 assists, 4.4 steals) carried an undersized, less experienced Bears team back to the Tacoma Dome. The Washington State signee smashed records along the way while fielding praise for his efficiency (55 percent FG) despite his high shot volume.

Wisconsin: Seth Trimble, G, Menomonee Falls, sr.

Trimble finished his senior season with team highs in scoring (26.2 points per game), assists (4.2), steals (2.5) and blocks (1.6). The North Carolina signee swept the awards circuit in Wisconsin, earning honors as the state's Mr. Basketball, AP Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year.