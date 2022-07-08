Bidding starts at $50K for auction of CMS’s clear backpacks

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has officially started auctioning off the clear backpacks it purchased earlier this year.

The starting bid for the bags, which are listed on govdeals.com, is $50,000.

CMS previously announced that the district was pausing the distribution of its clear backpacks because of concerns with Proposition 65 warning tags attached to them. In June, the district told Channel 9 the clear backpacks would not be distributed at all during the 2021-2022 school year.

Prop 65 is for California residents and “requires businesses to provide warnings to Californians about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.”

The company that made the backpacks, AD Sutton, told Channel 9 the warning only applies to California and that the tags can be removed. In the description of the backpacks, CMS noted the Prop 65 tag doesn’t apply to North Carolina.

“Please note the manufacturer’s statement below regarding California Proposition 65 labels,” the listing reads. “‘A D Sutton’s protocol is to put prop 65 warning labels on all of our products for California residents in compliance with the prop 65 regulations. This warning does not apply to the other 49 states, and as such these tags may be removed.’”

The district spent more than $440,000 on clear backpacks in an attempt to improve security at schools.

The full description from the website is included below:

“Lot 50 contains approximately 45,980 clear backpacks. Bag material is 100% polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with straps of 100% polyester. Strap colors are an assortment of black, blue, green, red, yellow and pink. Quantities of each color are unknown. Approximately 85% are in box quantities of 24 with the remaining 15% in box quantities of 12. Backpacks are stretch-wrapped on approximately 50 pallets. Please note the manufacturer’s statement below regarding California Proposition 65 labels:

“Buyer is responsible for picking up backpacks and/or making 3PL shipping arrangements, as well as payment of any freight charges directly to the carrier. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will not make shipping arrangements with third parties.”

