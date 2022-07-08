ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bidding starts at $50K for auction of CMS’s clear backpacks

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aWBI_0gYsMse700

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has officially started auctioning off the clear backpacks it purchased earlier this year.

The starting bid for the bags, which are listed on govdeals.com, is $50,000.

CMS previously announced that the district was pausing the distribution of its clear backpacks because of concerns with Proposition 65 warning tags attached to them. In June, the district told Channel 9 the clear backpacks would not be distributed at all during the 2021-2022 school year.

Prop 65 is for California residents and “requires businesses to provide warnings to Californians about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.”

The company that made the backpacks, AD Sutton, told Channel 9 the warning only applies to California and that the tags can be removed. In the description of the backpacks, CMS noted the Prop 65 tag doesn’t apply to North Carolina.

“Please note the manufacturer’s statement below regarding California Proposition 65 labels,” the listing reads. “‘A D Sutton’s protocol is to put prop 65 warning labels on all of our products for California residents in compliance with the prop 65 regulations. This warning does not apply to the other 49 states, and as such these tags may be removed.’”

The district spent more than $440,000 on clear backpacks in an attempt to improve security at schools.

The full description from the website is included below:

“Lot 50 contains approximately 45,980 clear backpacks. Bag material is 100% polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with straps of 100% polyester. Strap colors are an assortment of black, blue, green, red, yellow and pink. Quantities of each color are unknown. Approximately 85% are in box quantities of 24 with the remaining 15% in box quantities of 12. Backpacks are stretch-wrapped on approximately 50 pallets. Please note the manufacturer’s statement below regarding California Proposition 65 labels:

“‘A D Sutton’s protocol is to put prop 65 warning labels on all of our products for California residents in compliance with the prop 65 regulations. This warning does not apply to the other 49 states, and as such these tags may be removed.’

“Buyer is responsible for picking up backpacks and/or making 3PL shipping arrangements, as well as payment of any freight charges directly to the carrier. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will not make shipping arrangements with third parties.”

(WATCH BELOW: CMS pauses rollout of clear backpacks due to warning tags)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Shooting under investigation in Troutman, deputies say

TROUTMAN, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Iredell County early Sunday morning, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the incident along Perth Road in Troutman, NC just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A victim was taken to the hospital and is...
TROUTMAN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
State
California State
WSOC Charlotte

As inflation soars, here’s how average rents are trending in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — What experts are calling a “perfect storm” of factors has driven rents to all-time highs, and Charlotte is no exception. The national average apartment rent jumped to $1,736 per month in the second quarter — a 17% increase from a year ago — according to data from RealPage Market Analytics. That amounts to a $251 increase per month at a time when inflation is soaring across the nation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Backpacks#Auction#Chemicals#Channel 9#Californians#California Proposition 65
WCNC

Coin shortage? Why are fewer coins circulating?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When is the last time you paid for anything with coins? Many people are now swiping cards instead of using cash, but what does that mean for Mr. Abe Lincoln?. At Hyatt Coins, you will find some of the rarest coins in Charlotte. Though some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Big restriction lifted on North Carolina bars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bar owners in North Carolina are feeling relief after membership rules were lifted. Bar owners told WCNC Charlotte a bill signed by Governor Roy Cooper will cut down on time and money spent to run their businesses. Normally when you walk into certain bars in North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Officer Hit In Third Police Chase This Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says a suspect led them on a chase through North and South Carolina after hitting an officer with their car. On July 8th, a Steele Creek officer received some minor scrapes after a person allegedly hit the officer with their car on Sharonbrook Drive in South Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WSOC Charlotte

Customer sues Bank of America over Zelle scams

CHARLOTTE — A plaintiff on the west coast filed a class-action lawsuit against Bank of America, claiming the bank should have done a better job warning customers about sending money through Zelle and the risks that go along with it. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff said the bank...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

N.C.’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ opening in Conover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend. This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut. “We have observed a shift in our guests’...
CONOVER, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lidl plans new prototype for long-awaited South Boulevard store

CHARLOTTE — Lidl is finally moving forward with its South Boulevard store. The German grocer confirmed it is in the early phases of construction at 3229 South Blvd. Lidl was first linked to the South Boulevard location in 2015. Property records show the grocer paid $4.9 million for that 4.3-acre site. Signs for the grocer went up soon after, but the project stalled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy