ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rankings the top 25 players on Raiders roster: 6-10

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpCG0_0gYsMnTi00

Things are heating up in the list of the top 25 Raiders. Some very talented players have already been mentioned on the list and now we enter the all important top ten.

10. LB Denzel Perryman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ga0rq_0gYsMnTi00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Perryman had a rebirth in Las Vegas. The former longtime Chargers linebacker was a late addition to the team. He was signed this offseason by the Panthers and then traded to the Raiders just prior to the start of the season. That turned out to be a great move by the Raiders as Perryman blew up and had the best season of his career, heading to his first Pro Bowl.

He catches some grief due to the fact that linebackers are asked to drop into coverage more than in years past, but that’s not where he thrives. He is a true run-stopping middle linebacker and there was a considerable and very noticeable difference in the play of the defense when he was on the field and when he was not.

9. K Daniel Carlson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5fwu_0gYsMnTi00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Carlson was absolutely clutch for the Raiders this season. racking up points and nailing game-winners. His kicks were crucial to the Raiders running the table to finish the season and punching their ticket into the playoffs.

In that four-game stretch, he didn’t miss a field goal, including making five field goals in the wild season-ending win over the Chargers. By the way, the Raiders’ average margin of victory in those four games? Three points.

8. QB Derek Carr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPeYt_0gYsMnTi00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Carr set a career-high throwing for 282.6 yards per game and helped the Raiders get back to the playoffs for the second time in his tenure as Raiders starting QB. Unfortunately, he also set new career highs with 14 interceptions and 13 fumbles while notching just 23 touchdowns.

With the addition of Davante Adams, we’ll see if Carr can lead the Raiders on their first postseason run in 20 years.

7. CB Nate Hobbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmTtR_0gYsMnTi00
(AP Photo/Bart Young)

It speaks volumes that Hobbs is heading into his second season to land at number seven on this list. But he has been that good. The fifth-round pick was a force over the middle of the field, racking up 74 tackles. Playing nickel cornerback in the NFL these days is no easy task.

The Raiders spent several years trying to find a decent one and from the looks of it, they found themselves a star in Hobbs.

6. LT Kolton Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ffy1_0gYsMnTi00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miller got a well-deserved extension prior to last season. The Raiders locked up the former 15 overall pick until 2025.

He may not be considered one of the elite left tackles in the league, but he is definitely one of the better blindside protectors and one any team would consider themselves lucky to have.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Why Is Derek Carr Excited For Josh Jacobs?

Derek Carr, quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders, and his brother, David, appeared on NFL Network on Friday morning to discuss the Silver and Black. He touched on a lot of things, such as the team’s new additions, competition in the AFC West, and the work being put in by guys like Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs. He actually elaborated on Jacobs more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks mourn loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams

The Seattle Seahawks are mourning the passing of a former teammate, Jimmy Williams. The team issued the following statement via Twitter on Friday. Williams was just 43. “The Seahawks are devastated by the loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams,” the statement read. “Williams played two seasons for the Seahawks and was a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XL team. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Williams family.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers hits benchmark, finishes top 10 at American Century Championship

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers used a terrific Sunday performance to vault himself into the top 10 at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. Before the tournament, Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” that finishing in the top 20 would be an attainable “benchmark” for his 18th appearance. Mission accomplished. Rodgers shot a 72 on Sunday and ended with 50 total points (Stableford scoring format), giving him a ninth-place finish overall.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Who has the best offense in college football right now?

It was a staunch defensive effort that ultimately powered Georgia to its first national title in over 40 years last season — but nonetheless, offense is the dominant theme in today's era of college football. The country is rife with highly-potent offensive forges, and those will soon be on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys Weekend News: Prescott's rank, Tolbert or Washington debate, club signs new LB

The Dallas Cowboys have some work to do to wash off the malaise the fanbase feels after the past offseason. Fortunately, it’s the work they prepare themselves for anyway. Winning will cure all, and if the Cowboys can start 2022 in similar fashion to 2021 then all will be quickly forgiven. That starts with the play of their signal caller, Dak Prescott, who was recently ranked right outside the top 5 of NFL quarterbacks.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

1 Trade Package For Lakers To Land Rumored Targets

To say the Los Angeles Lakers need to improve next season would be a historic understatement. After all, their 2022-23 NBA season was a historic disappointment. Name another team to roster two former MVPs and finish a season with 33 games. We’d offer to wait, but we already know for a fact that we’d be here all day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Darvin Ham confirms Russell Westbrook’s Lakers role

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has many plans for his new team, including bringing mental toughness and finding a role for star Russell Westbrook who struggled last season. Besides dealing with injuries, the Lakers found themselves not being able to close out games, which was a huge...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chargers#Pro Bowl#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes can pass these 7 NFL greats in career TD passes in 2022

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has started his career off on a rocket ship in terms of pace and production. As first pointed out by CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, through his first four seasons as a starter, Mahomes has averaged 38 touchdown passes per season. He has totaled 151 touchdown passes in those four seasons, which is already good for 92nd all-time in NFL history. If Mahomes were to keep his current pace and throw for 38 touchdown passes in 2022, he’d finished the season 59th all-time. He’d also pass some NFL greats at the quarterback position on the touchdown pass leaderboards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida picks up third commitment in 24 hours from this in-state 4-star WR

One day after landing a quarterback and running back for the class of 2023, the Florida Gators have picked up yet another big commitment on the offensive side of the ball. Four-star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III picked UF over Texas A&M on Friday. The Gators were the favorite after hosting him four separate times, including an official visit on June 17 that closed out his process. After mulling things over for a few weeks, he decided to commit to his dream school and join a recruiting class that’s growing stronger by the day.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield trade puts Panthers in (almost) uncharted territory

If one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, then the Carolina Panthers must double as a waste management company. With their trade for former Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield now officially official, the Panthers are currently rostering two quarterbacks who were selected in the top three spots of the same draft—Mayfield and Sam Darnold. The former, of course, was taken with the first overall pick in 2018 and the latter with the third overall, courtesy of the New York Jets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy