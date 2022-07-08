Rankings the top 25 players on Raiders roster: 6-10

Things are heating up in the list of the top 25 Raiders. Some very talented players have already been mentioned on the list and now we enter the all important top ten.

10. LB Denzel Perryman

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Perryman had a rebirth in Las Vegas. The former longtime Chargers linebacker was a late addition to the team. He was signed this offseason by the Panthers and then traded to the Raiders just prior to the start of the season. That turned out to be a great move by the Raiders as Perryman blew up and had the best season of his career, heading to his first Pro Bowl.

He catches some grief due to the fact that linebackers are asked to drop into coverage more than in years past, but that’s not where he thrives. He is a true run-stopping middle linebacker and there was a considerable and very noticeable difference in the play of the defense when he was on the field and when he was not.

9. K Daniel Carlson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Carlson was absolutely clutch for the Raiders this season. racking up points and nailing game-winners. His kicks were crucial to the Raiders running the table to finish the season and punching their ticket into the playoffs.

In that four-game stretch, he didn’t miss a field goal, including making five field goals in the wild season-ending win over the Chargers. By the way, the Raiders’ average margin of victory in those four games? Three points.

8. QB Derek Carr

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Carr set a career-high throwing for 282.6 yards per game and helped the Raiders get back to the playoffs for the second time in his tenure as Raiders starting QB. Unfortunately, he also set new career highs with 14 interceptions and 13 fumbles while notching just 23 touchdowns.

With the addition of Davante Adams, we’ll see if Carr can lead the Raiders on their first postseason run in 20 years.

7. CB Nate Hobbs

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

It speaks volumes that Hobbs is heading into his second season to land at number seven on this list. But he has been that good. The fifth-round pick was a force over the middle of the field, racking up 74 tackles. Playing nickel cornerback in the NFL these days is no easy task.

The Raiders spent several years trying to find a decent one and from the looks of it, they found themselves a star in Hobbs.

6. LT Kolton Miller

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miller got a well-deserved extension prior to last season. The Raiders locked up the former 15 overall pick until 2025.

He may not be considered one of the elite left tackles in the league, but he is definitely one of the better blindside protectors and one any team would consider themselves lucky to have.