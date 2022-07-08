ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives

By Juliet Lemar
palisadesnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and...

palisadesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'

A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
AUSTRALIA
Upworthy

This hymnal is helping LGBTQ+ Christians keep the faith: 'Churches must state who is welcome'

For many folks in the queer community who grew up in Christian households, faith can be a complex subject. Jeannette Lindholm, a professor and hymn writer based in Salem, Massachusetts, was raised in an evangelical Christian church. While she has incredible memories of religious music, her early years of faith were marred by a strong dissonance. This is because her hometown, congregation and even her family considered her sexuality a sin. To change experiences of faith for other LGTBQ+ folks, Lindholm has dedicated her life to studying music, feminism and theology. She has since contributed to a collection of LGBTQ+-affirming hymns compiled by the Hymn Society, a 100-year-old institution for religious music, CNN reports.
SALEM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Of The People
rolling out

Pastor John Gray in critical care unit of hospital

Pastor John Gray was rushed to the emergency unit of his local hospital and put in the critical care unit, his wife explained on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Aventer Gray told her Instagram followers that her husband is in need of prayers after her husband suffered what she termed as a “saddle pulmonary embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots,” she penned on her page.
RELIGION
Vice

Libraries Are Becoming a Battleground for LGBTQ+ People

Far-right extremist groups are infiltrating drag queen story hours. Library boards are voting to remove books with queer and transgender narratives. Online trolls are stalking librarians’ personal social media accounts and calling them “sex groomers.”. There’s been a swift escalation of LGBTQ-related attacks on libraries in recent months,...
SOCIETY
Deseret News

What is the Poor People’s March and what do participants want?

As inflation balloons, rent prices soar and a worldwide recession looms on the horizon, people from across the country will gather in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to participate in the Poor People’s and Low Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls. Starting at 9:30 a.m., they’ll head out from the corner of 3rd and Pennsylvania NW to make their way through the capital city.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
BBC

America's race gap between black and white homeowners

Katrinka Cox lives the American Dream: a green trimmed lawn, poolside lake view, and $1.3m villa she calls home. She is the only black homeowner in her gated Florida community. And despite her financial success, she says her attempts to buy another property are being blocked due to her skin colour.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

High incarceration rates may not help US citizens feel safer

The U.S. is the world leader in incarceration rates, spending $80 billion a year to imprison 2 million people. But despite these practices aiming to help Americans feel safer, a new Penn State study suggests they may not result in the intended effect. In a study comparing feelings of safety...
LOUISIANA STATE
studyfinds.org

Americans don’t feel safer despite nation’s high incarceration rate

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – There are currently two million people sitting in prisons and jails across America — making the United States the world leader when it comes to incarceration. Despite that, a new study reveals that putting more people in prison isn’t helping to make Americans feel any safer in their communities.
UNIVERSITY, FL
NBC News

Asian domestic violence survivors are in more danger after Roe ruling, experts fear

A South Asian woman in Houston planned to leave her abusive husband several years ago. He regularly sexually assaulted her, refusing to wear a condom or let her use birth control. Just days before she planned to make her escape, she found out she was pregnant. “It was bound to happen,” she said, according to Daya, a Houston survivors organization that supported her as she was leaving.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy