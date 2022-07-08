ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Son booked in Aiken County over shooting death of dad

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A son has been transferred to Aiken County to face charges in the murder of his father just outside North Augusta. Jason Glenn Miller, 42, was arrested in Colquitt County, Ga., after his father was found shot to death this week in a home at 5274...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 2

Related
WRDW-TV

Deputies investigate suspicious death in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Waynesboro. Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56, around 11:16 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered the body of a dead...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim from early morning shooting in Irmo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating the death of Ryan T. Shull, 21, of West Columbia, SC. According to investigators, around 1:30 a.m. on July 10, they responded to a home in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. Investigators say at the home they found a man with...
IRMO, SC
Aiken Standard

Jackson murder suspect booked into Aiken detention center

Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola has been brought back to Aiken County for the Nov. 14, 2021, murder of a Jackson man. Odutola, 36, of McCormick, was booked into the Aiken County detention center on July 7 on charges of murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in connection to the death of Eldon Wayne Ledford, 61. He was arrested in Hephzibah, Georgia, on March 15, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
North Augusta, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
North Augusta, SC
WJBF

Passenger killed following crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Aiken County. Troopers say the incident happened at approximately 4:29 a.m. on I 20 westbound near the six-mile marker, about two miles east of North Augusta. It incident involved three vehicles. The victim was a front-seat passenger in a 2010 […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

Burke County, GA (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death. Around 11:16 am Sunday morning, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road between Old Waynesboro Road and Hwy 56. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a deceased black male lying just off the roadway. The […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man wanted in connection to murders at Days Inn in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man in connection to a double homicide at Days Inn on Columbia Hwy North in Aiken. 20-year-old Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover is wanted in connection with two murders at a Days Inn motel in Aiken. The incident happened on July 2nd on […]
AIKEN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Miller
Aiken Standard

Missing Jackson woman located safe

UPDATE: Ingram has been safely located and reunited with her family. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a missing woman from Jackson with Alzheimer's. According to Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO, investigators are looking for Mary Lue Ingram, 78, who was last seen at 10:41...
JACKSON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department a shooting happened early Saturday morning at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off of Augusta Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 2:00 a.m. after reports...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for men in connection with shoplifting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the help of the public after an incident on St. Andrews Road. Investigators are looking for the men in connection with a May shoplifting incident. Deputies ask if anyone has any information to please submit an anonymous...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#County Jail#Violent Crime
wach.com

One dead in three-vehicle collision in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A passenger died in a three-vehicle collision that happened on I-20 westbound early Saturday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC police investigating Lexington County apartment complex homicide. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 4:29 a.m. on July 9 at I-20...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Information sought on suspect in armed robbery of GameStop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for the suspect of an armed robbery that happened in Augusta this weekend. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a robbery Saturday, July 9th at 2:45 pm, at the GameStop located at 3209 Deans Bridge Road. Authorities released this...
AUGUSTA, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Two dead in Lanier County shooting

RAY CITY, Ga. — The Lanier County Sheriff's Office and GBI Douglas Office are investigating a double homicide in Ray City. According to police reports, Lanier County deputies responded to a 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. As they approached the camper, 54-year-old Lisa Revello opened the...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Missing man in Richmond County located

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richburg has been located and is home safe. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg. He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle. It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Missing Augusta woman last seen on Vernon Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. 68-year-old Charlotte Whitman Carson was last seen on May 7 at 1:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Vernon Drive. Investigators say Carson allegedly got a ride from a cab and has not...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New details arise from Grovetown elder abuse case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue coverage on the elder abuse case in Grovetown after police found a 74-year-old living in filthy conditions. The granddaughter, Hannah Brickhurst, sits in jail on Friday, charged with felony neglect to a disabled adult. Police have not arrested her mother, Latisha Brickhurst. We are...
GROVETOWN, GA
southgatv.com

Two dead in Lanier domestic dispute

RAY CITY, GA – On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Douglas Office to investigate two deaths in Ray City, Lanier County, GA. Preliminary information indicates that Lanier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to domestic dispute 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. While approaching the camper, Lisa Revello, age 54, opened the door and someone inside the camper shot her. As the deputies took cover, another gunshot was heard coming from inside the camper. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to assist, entered the camper, and found Mark Joiner, age 54, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Revello and Joiner were in a relationship, living in the camper. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will conduct autopsies on Revello and Joiner.
RAY CITY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy