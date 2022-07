BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Courthouse and Berrien County Equalization Building in St. Joseph closed at 3:15 p.m. due to a power outage. Officials were notified this afternoon that AEP would be doing electrical work in St. Joseph and would need to cut the power, which would affect the courthouse on Port Street and Equalization building on Church Street.

