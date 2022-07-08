ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Less than one percent of El Paso Covid-19 cases come from self-reported tests

By Brianna Chavez
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas -- More El Pasoans are using at-home rapid tests, but less than one percent of new positive Covid-19 cases come from them, according to a city spokesperson. The test posing somewhat of a challenge for the health department. "This is negligible and therefore...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: Is El Paso ready for the monsoon?

EL PASO, Texas -- Last year El Paso experienced one of the heaviest monsoon that brought large amounts of flooding and damage. This year the Climate Prediction Center is predicting El Paso will experience a moderate monsoon, with about 5.25" of rain expected. Will El Paso be ready for this...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Covid-19 cases in El Paso on the rise; stay vigilant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  El Paso City County is reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions, resulting in the CDC moving El Paso’s COVID-19 Community Levels from Low to High. “The large increase in new cases gave rise to more people requiring hospitalization,” City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said. “Fortunately, the […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans propose ideas on redesign of Mary Frances Keisling Park

El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Residents who attended the community meeting at Mary Frances Keisling Park Saturday morning said changes needed to be done. "I would like to see a dedicated court for pickleball. We also have a robust community of players it’s a very popular sport," Jamie Fisher said.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
KVIA

23 migrants rescued from northeast El Paso stash house, officials say

EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-agency effort lead to the rescue of 23 migrants from a northeast El Paso home. Officials say the victims were being held against their will and threatened. The undocumented immigrants were from Guatemala, Ecuador and Mexico. Officials say 23-year-old Samuel Nuvila Briones and 54-year-old Salvador...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Consider Yourself Lucky If You’ve Still Been Rona-Free In El Paso

If you have been watching the news then you should know Covid-19 cases are on the rise again. But we all know how it has gone bad in the past and it wasn't fun. Recently, you may have noticed news reports about Covid-19 cases on the rise again this summer. KTSM 9 News the other day shared the report about the rise which you can see on their website.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Positive Test#Health Department#El Pasoans
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Las Cruces

At the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert lies the former mining town of Las Cruces, where you can experience New Mexico’s charm, learn its history and taste delicious food. In Spanish, Las Cruces means “crosses”, today this city is considered the crossroad of New Mexico as it sits at the intersection of several major highways.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

High school student wants to pay his own way through college

El PASO, TX (KTSM) – Devyn Stewart is only a sophomore at Andress High School but says he’s already been accepted to attend Rice University, now its about earning money to pay his way. While he has received a scholarship, he needs to raise $5,000 more dollars to be able to attend. Right now the […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso’s Humorous 10 Commandments Based on the People of El Paso

There are days when some of us feel there should be 10 commandments to follow while in El Paso. If you're clueless about what the 10 commandments are let me explain. Some Catholics in El Paso follow and abide by all 10 commandments which are like the laws of the Catholic religion. For example, The whole purpose of the 10 commandments is to establish rules of worship and forbid wrongdoings.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police respond to a shooting Saturday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas — Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. According to the Las Cruces police's Twitter, the shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and Colorado. Las Cruces police say two people were...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Car catches fire in parking lot in west El Paso

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — While our KFOX14 crews were out, they spotted a car that was on fire in a west El Paso parking lot on Monday. This happened in the parking lot of a shopping center on Mesa, right next to the Starbucks, at the intersection of Mesa and Sunland Park.
EL PASO, TX
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Average price for small land sales reaches record high in Texas

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The demand for small tracts of land in Texas remained strong in 2021, pushing the average price per acre to another record high, according to the 2022 edition of the Texas Small Land Sales Report released by Texas Realtors. The median price per acre grew 16.4% year-over-year to $7,530 an acre. The total number of small […]
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso deputies arrest man for unlawful carry

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Sheriff Deputies making a traffic stop found a jar of marijuana and a 9 mm gun in the vehicle. It happened on July 2 at the intersection of Fort Defiance Dr. and Santa Fe Trail in Montana Vista. Verdi Vladimir Miranda, 20, was arrested...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy