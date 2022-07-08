ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalie Portman Pops in Pink Miu Miu Suit & Edgy Crochet Crop Top With Hidden Heels In Rome for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Press Tour

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Natalie Portman snapped a photo in Rome in a bubble gum pink set on Thursday ahead of a photocall.

The actress is still riding out the promotional train for her new movie “Thor: Love and Thunder,” her travels taking her to Rome. The star teased the movie’s July 8 release date in her caption, while the photo sees Portman standing before a scenic view of the Italian city.

The “Black Swan” star was clad in a pink Miu Miu set with a breezy bubblegum pink button up jacket and matching mini skirt. The jacket was thrown over a cream crochet crop top made from a thick yarn.

Portman wore little to no jewelry, painting her nails with a deep black instead. The style is neat and cohesive while the color is shocking and playful in contrast to the cropped top. The top is bohemian-inspired, also adding to that playful nature with the triangular cutouts while acting as a solid neutral to layer bold colors.

Although Portman’s shoes aren’t visible in the quick snapshot, a pink or black pump would serve the star well. Something that matches the color scheme while giving the popular star some extra inches.

Comments / 29

Ron Portillo
2d ago

she's 100% ugly inside. I worked with her on two sets and she was yelling at people demanding made an assistant cry.

Reply(2)
13
Angel Calico
2d ago

please stop making her make up that way it just looks evil on her she's a very beautiful woman y do her that way

Reply(3)
7
Susan Bond
1d ago

Her body her choice. My opinion is she looks ridiculous, sad, and like there is an eating disorder. Not trying to be mean...I mean this post makes me super sad for her. She's such a wonderful actress. Grief?

Reply
2
#Thor#Rome#Crochet#Italian
