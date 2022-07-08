ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA Authorizes Pharmacists to Prescribe Pfizer’s Paxlovid

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the world still struggles with COVID-19, the FDA has revised its emergency use authorization (EUA) for Paxlovid. Through this change, can pharmacists prescribe the COVID-19 drug?. Article continues below advertisement. Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy, consists of two medications together. A course of treatment requires three pills twice a...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 6

Related
Benzinga

Efficacy Of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID Drug Crashes, According To New NIH-Funded Study

A new National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded study sheds new light on the waning effectiveness of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid to prevent patient hospitalizations due to COVID. The drug—the most prescribed FDA-approved oral COVID medication in the United States—has seen its efficacy rate drop in half, according to the report. The findings may validate the concerns of some researchers that predict Paxlovid’s efficacy could decrease over time, given its reliance on antiviral mode-of-action.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Here’s a COVID-19 treatment pharmacists can prescribe

Pharmacists are now able to prescribe an antiviral pill treatment for COVID-19. The decision by the federal Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday means someone who’s sick will be able to quickly start the five-day course of Paxlovid pills from Pfizer that are intended to keep high-risk patients out of the hospital by easing the effects of the virus that continues to spread.
WEST JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacists
CBS News

First drug to treat hair loss disorder alopecia OK'd by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a drug called baricitinib as the first for treating severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the United States every year. Alopecia causes either temporary or permanent patchy hair loss that can affect any hair-bearing site of...
HAIR CARE
US News and World Report

FDA Decision on Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Due in January

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will expedite its review of Eisai Co Ltd's and Biogen Inc's experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, with a decision due by Jan 6, 2023, the companies said on Tuesday. Lecanemab, like the partners' previous drug Aduhelm, is an antibody designed to remove sticky deposits...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
WebMD

Each COVID-19 Reinfection Increases Health Risks

July 7, 2022 – People who get reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19 have more health risks with each round of reinfection, a large national database study reveals. Researchers saw worse health effects during active infection, but some symptoms lasted as long as 6 months, suggesting a direct link between reinfection and long COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

Thyroid Condition Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

Seniors with hypothyroidism may have a higher risk of developing dementia, according to findings published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. After examining the health records of 7,843 people newly diagnosed with dementia in Taiwan, researchers found that 68 (0.9%) of them had hypothyroidism. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

‘Stealthy’ new Covid variant can reinfect you every month

Health experts across the globe are signalling alarm as they begin reporting that Omicron BA.5, the coronavirus strain that is currently outpacing other variants in infection and has become the dominant strain in the US and abroad, has the ability to reinfect people within weeks of contracting the virus.Andrew Roberston, the chief health officer in Western Australia, told News.com.au that though previously the wisdom held that most people would retain a certain level of protection against reinfection if they were vaccinated or had retained some level of natural immunity due to a recent contraction of the virus, this hasn’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
960 The Ref

‘Centaurus’: WHO is tracking new COVID-19 sublineage

A new sublineage of the omicron version of COVID-19 is being monitored by the World Health Organization and has been identified in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A spokesperson for the CDC told Fortune.com on Thursday that the subvariant that some are calling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Effectiveness and protection duration of Covid-19 vaccines and previous infection against any SARS-CoV-2 infection in young adults

Data on effectiveness and protection duration of Covid-19 vaccines and previous infection against general SARS-CoV-2 infection in general populations are limited. Here we evaluate protection from Covid-19 vaccination (primary series) and previous infection in 21,261 university students undergoing repeated surveillance testing between 8/8/2021"“12/04/2021, during which B.1.617 (delta) was the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant. Estimated mRNA-1273, BNT162b2, and AD26.COV2.S effectiveness against any SARS-CoV-2 infection is 75.4% (95% CI: 70.5-79.5), 65.7% (95% CI: 61.1-69.8), and 42.8% (95% CI: 26.1"“55.8), respectively. Among previously infected individuals, protection is 72.9% when unvaccinated (95% CI: 66.1"“78.4) and increased by 22.1% with full vaccination (95% CI: 15.8"“28.7). Statistically significant decline in protection is observed for mRNA-1273 (P"‰<"‰.001), BNT162b2 (P"‰<"‰.001), but not Ad26.CoV2.S (P"‰="‰0.40) or previous infection (P"‰="‰0.12). mRNA vaccine protection dropped 29.7% (95% CI: 17.9"“41.6) six months post- vaccination, from 83.2% to 53.5%. We conclude that the 2-dose mRNA vaccine series initially offers strong protection against general SARS-CoV-2 infection caused by the delta variant in young adults, but protection substantially decreases over time. These findings indicate that vaccinated individuals may still contribute to community spread. While previous SARS-CoV-2 infection consistently provides moderately strong protection against repeat infection from delta, vaccination yields a substantial increase in protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

New seafood recall: Cancer-causing chemicals triggered a serious recall

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of human-made chemicals that can be risk factors for various conditions, including certain types of cancer. As a result, whenever tests show PFAS chemicals in food or drinks, recalls are to be expected. Bumble Bee Foods issued one such recall for a specific SKU of Smoked Clams. The action follows US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing that detected unacceptable levels of PFAS in product samples.
FOOD SAFETY
UPI News

Noradrenergic drugs for ADHD may help treat Alzheimer's

Could ADHD drugs also treat degenerative brain disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease?. British researchers say there is good evidence that some medications used for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) -- known as noradrenergic drugs -- might also help treat key aspects of Alzheimer's. "Repurposing of established noradrenergic drugs is most likely to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Montanan

Pfizer won the pandemic … and outsized profit and influence

The grinding two-plus years of the pandemic have yielded outsize benefits for one company — Pfizer — making it both highly influential and hugely profitable as COVID-19 continues to infect tens of thousands of people and kill hundreds each day. Its success in developing COVID medicines has given the drugmaker unusual weight in determining U.S. […] The post Pfizer won the pandemic … and outsized profit and influence appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LANSING, MI
Benzinga

SOBI-Sanofi Partnered Hemophilia Therapy Shows Superior Bleed Protection Than Prior Prophylaxis

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB BIOVF and Sanofi SA SNY presented results from the XTEND-1 phase 3 study of efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) in previously treated hemophilia A patients. The study met the primary efficacy endpoint, with once-weekly efanesoctocog alfa prophylaxis providing clinically meaningful bleed protection. The median and mean annualized bleeding...
HEALTH
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy