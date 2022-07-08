FDA Authorizes Pharmacists to Prescribe Pfizer’s Paxlovid

Data on effectiveness and protection duration of Covid-19 vaccines and previous infection against general SARS-CoV-2 infection in general populations are limited. Here we evaluate protection from Covid-19 vaccination (primary series) and previous infection in 21,261 university students undergoing repeated surveillance testing between 8/8/2021"“12/04/2021, during which B.1.617 (delta) was the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant. Estimated mRNA-1273, BNT162b2, and AD26.COV2.S effectiveness against any SARS-CoV-2 infection is 75.4% (95% CI: 70.5-79.5), 65.7% (95% CI: 61.1-69.8), and 42.8% (95% CI: 26.1"“55.8), respectively. Among previously infected individuals, protection is 72.9% when unvaccinated (95% CI: 66.1"“78.4) and increased by 22.1% with full vaccination (95% CI: 15.8"“28.7). Statistically significant decline in protection is observed for mRNA-1273 (P"‰<"‰.001), BNT162b2 (P"‰<"‰.001), but not Ad26.CoV2.S (P"‰="‰0.40) or previous infection (P"‰="‰0.12). mRNA vaccine protection dropped 29.7% (95% CI: 17.9"“41.6) six months post- vaccination, from 83.2% to 53.5%. We conclude that the 2-dose mRNA vaccine series initially offers strong protection against general SARS-CoV-2 infection caused by the delta variant in young adults, but protection substantially decreases over time. These findings indicate that vaccinated individuals may still contribute to community spread. While previous SARS-CoV-2 infection consistently provides moderately strong protection against repeat infection from delta, vaccination yields a substantial increase in protection.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO