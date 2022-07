GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker employee is critically injured after being trapped for 10 hours following a car crash that happened Tuesday morning. The civilian employee, who has yet to be named, was expected at work on Tuesday at 4:30 a.m., however, on his way to work he crashed into a guardrail on Highway 27 North and Highway 52, according to Geneva police. Because of the speed and impact of the crash, the car was sent 50 feet into the woodline.

FORT RUCKER, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO