California State

Newsom announced a plan to lower insulin costs

By Crystal Jimenez
 2 days ago
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new budget on Thursday that works to make insulin affordable and accessible for those who need it.

California is going to start making its own low-cost insulin.

The Governor revealed he is allocating $100 million in the state budget to go towards manufacturing the drug at a cheaper price.

$50 million is expected to be used towards funding the manufacturing facility. Another $50 million will cover the cost of developing the insulin products.

Right now a large amount of Americans are struggling with purchasing the drug because of high costs.

"Nothing epitomized market failures more than the price of insulin," Newsom said in a video posted to Twitter. "Many Americans spend $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug. California is now taking matters into our own hands."

The post Newsom announced a plan to lower insulin costs appeared first on KESQ .

