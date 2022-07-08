US added 372,000 jobs in June in sign of economic resilience as unemployment remains a low 3.6%

More than 300 state employees have resigned since Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin announced a new policy in early May that required workers to return to in-person work by 5 July. In the springtime, as an increasing number of blue and red states across the country began easing mask mandates and pandemic restrictions, the Republican governor sought to end the telework policy that had been in place for most Virginia state employees since 2020.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO