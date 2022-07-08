Polk Jail report – Friday, July 8, 2022

Related
CBS 46
‘Shelter in place’ lifted in Spalding County after triple arrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested and a shelter in place has been lifted in Spalding County, police said. Neighbors near or around Ellis Road and Ellis Crossing in Spalding County were asked to shelter in place Sunday afternoon as several members of law enforcement flood the area.
CBS 46
Runaway goat leads police on chase in Cobb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A runaway goat led police on a wild chase through Cobb County Saturday afternoon before officers were finally able to wrangle the animal. The Cobb County Police Department shared a picture on Facebook of the escaped goat after it was apprehended. After getting a call about...
WXIA 11 Alive
Police announce suspect in custody in Canton murder
CANTON, Ga. — Police in Canton said Friday that the suspect in a murder last month is in custody. The Canton Police Department said they had secured a felony murder warrant for 20-year-old Jacob Huckaby in the June 21 killing of William Watkins. According to the department, Huckaby is...
CrimeStoppers: $1,000 Reward Offered In July 5, 2022 Gadsden Homicide of Trayvon White of Calhoun County
Gadsden, AL – Crimestopers and the Gadsden Police Department are seeing information regarding the homicide of Trayvon White. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death Of Trayvon White. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Patrol Officers responded to a call […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Piedmont Police Department Monthly Activity Report – June 2022
Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department monthly activity report from June 1st thru 30th, 2022 is below. The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
The Citizen Online
Man alerts police to coming break-up with girlfriend; stranger takes univited dip in Old Mill Court pool
The weather has been hot, with the heat index climbing above 100 degrees. But that is no excuse to take a dip in the swimming pool of a stranger without permission. That is what happened on July 7 at a residence on Old Mill Court off Ga. Highway 54 near Fayetteville, where 50-year-old Morrow resident William R. Grimes was charged with criminal trespass, according to Sheriff Barry Babb.
Floyd County man arrested for beating up grandmother, stealing her weed eater, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is in jail after police say he attacked his grandmother and stole some of her lawn equipment. According to arrest reports, 26-year-old Dakota Godfrey busted out a window in his grandmother’s home with his head. When she came outside onto the...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, July 8th
George Brusaw, age 45 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Misty Nelson, age 41 of Hokes Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;:. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville – Failure to Appear/Theft of Property 4th Degree;. Jena Loomis,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman arrested with drugs, knives at Polk County Waffle House
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested with drugs and knives at a Polk County Waffle House after employees reported a couple acting suspiciously. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Brandie Money, 29, of Lindale and John Langston, 40, were at a Waffle House...
maggrand.com
Georgia deputy removes shirt, weapons to stop woman from jumping from courthouse rooftop
Georgia Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was on his way home on June 30 when he heard the call for help on his radio. A woman in distress was about to commit suicide by jumping from the top of the roof of Fulton County Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta. Drone video shows the woman sitting on the ledge — legs dangling over the side of the building — just one delicate move from a nine-story fall to the ground.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers resident Kelvin Usher held on murder charge in July 3 shooting
CONYERS — A man who reportedly called authorities to report the shooting of another man is being held on charges of murder and aggravated assault at the Rockdale County Jail. According to a report by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Kelvin Usher, 45, called 911 shortly after 11 p.m....
Teen charged in shooting inside Walmart meat section denied bond by judge
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old faced a judge Friday morning after police said he shot a customer inside a Clayton County Walmart. The shooting happened Thursday night in the meat section at the store on Highway 85 in Riverdale. The alleged shooter, Mathew Thomas Jr., was denied bond...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DEA, deputies find $2.5 million in meth at Paulding County home, suspect arrested
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Millions of dollars in methamphetamine is off of the streets of Paulding County and the man authorities say made it is behind bars. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says they were part of a joint investigation alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force into a home suspected of meth trafficking in Dallas, Ga.
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County man wanted for choking dog in front of child, police say
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Polk County police want to find a man accused of choking a dog in front of a small child. Police are searching for 35-year-old Andrew Phillip Compton. According to investigators, Compton choked a small brown dog in front of a young child and then threw it to an aggressive German Shepherd.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police release suspect vehicle in Douglasville homicide
A homicide investigation is underway in a shopping center parking lot in Douglasville. Officers said a 21-year-old man was found shot dead near a Kroger.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges by Leesburg Police
Two people were arrested on drug charges Thursday night in Cherokee County. Leesburg Police arrested 45 year old Gadsden resident George Brusaw, along with 41 year old Misty Nelson of Hokes Bluff, on charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were booked into...
Woman shot inside of apartment listed in critical condition, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a woman was shot inside of her apartment Saturday evening is in critical condition. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 8 p.m., police responded to the Forest at Columbia Apartments to a person shot call. When...
CBS 46
Polk County PD looking for man who allegedly choked dog in front of child
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Polk County Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly choked a small dog in front of a child and then allowed the dog to be mauled. According to Polk County PD, 35-year-old Andrew P. Compton choked a small brown dog and then threw the dog to a German Shepard that was known to be aggressive towards other dogs.
Georgia man accused of choking small dog, tossing it to German Shepherd in front of child
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help. According to WSB-TV, Andrew Phillip Compton is accused of choking a...
WSB Radio
Video shows man violently attack woman at Clayton County Walmart on July 4
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman said another customer beat her up inside a Clayton County Walmart on the Fourth of July. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the Walmart in Lovejoy, where the attack was captured on surveillance video. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Polk Today
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT
A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.http://polk.today
Comments / 0