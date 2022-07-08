ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna County, PA

Child Missing in Susquehanna County

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information about a missing child in Susquehanna County. Authorities say 12-year-old Mason Jospeh Maguschak was last seen...

WOLF

Two people are dead following crash in Bloomsburg Saturday

Bloomsburg (Columbia County) - A 32-year-old Danville woman and a 52-year-old man from Mifflinville died in a car crash on West Main Street, near the Route 42 interchange in Bloomsburg Saturday. According to the Columbia County Coroner's Office, Samantha Davis was driving northbound when they say she stuffed some type...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Fatal traffic collision leaves two deceased

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead after a vehicle crash in Bloomsburg on Saturday. According to police, they requested the presence of the Columbia County Coroner after a traffic collision on Saturday on West Main Street in Bloomsburg, also known as, U.S. Highway 11 (U.S. 11), near the Route 42 Interchange. The […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Victim identified in ATV crash Saturday

Scranton (Lackawanna County) - The Lackawanna County Coroner's Office says Carlos Mencada, 32, of Scranton man died from injuries he sustained in an ATV crash Saturday evening. Officials say Mencada was riding his ATV in the area of the Number 5 dam on a trail that runs between East Mountain...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. man takes off when Troopers try to serve arrest warrants

Shickshinny (Luzerne County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Jonathan Eisenhauer, 39, of Shickshinny took off, when Troopers tried to arrest him on two active warrants Friday. We're told Eisenhauer led them on a brief foot chase before being arrested. While Troopers did not say what those two warrants were, Eisenhauer...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
Times News

Carbon discusses lake drowning

Carbon County Commissioners sent their condolences to the family of the teen who drowned in Mauch Chunk Lake on the Fourth of July, and added that while the investigation is still ongoing, everything was done by staff that could have been done. On Thursday, the board discussed the incident that...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

19-year-old Monroe County woman dies in jet ski accident

Reeders (Monroe County) - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Lorena Lauer, 19, of Jackson Township, died Sunday after falling off a jet ski Thursday evening. The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. at the Camp Pocono Trails in Reeders. We're told Lauer fell off a jet ski and became...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multiple dirt bikes stolen, police investigate

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of multiple dirt bikes stolen Thursday night. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, the theft occurred sometime overnight from July 6 into July 7. Tunkhannock police along with the Scranton Police Department are asking the public if they see any of these dirt bikes […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WETM 18 News

Fire decimates Chemung County home

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A house has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the structure in Millport, Saturday afternoon. Initial calls came in around 1:46 p.m. of a working structure fire at the residence on Pinecrest Road in Millport. When fire crews responded to the scene, the one-level house was completely involved in […]
MILLPORT, NY
WBRE

PA woman loses $46,698 in Wells Fargo scam, police

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said a woman in Pike County lost $46,968.00 in a Wells Fargo scam on June 28. According to officials, a 67-year-old woman received a Microsoft message on her computer saying her computer has been breached. Investigators said the victim then spoke to a fake Microsoft employee […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Body of 18-year-old found in Scranton identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The identity of the deceased 18-year-old authorities found in Scranton on Friday has been released. The Chief Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed that Sarai Jean-Louis was the 18-year-old officials found on Friday. Jean-Louis’s body was found on Friday around 12:49 a.m. in the 600 block of...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Stabbing reported in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are still searching for answers after an apparent stabbing in Edwardsville overnight. Emergency officials tell us officers were called to Plymouth Street around 3 a.m. on Thursday. It's unknown how many people were hurt. Investigators say they are looking for two people...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Two nabbed with loaded gun near Scranton school

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two people are in custody for having a loaded AK-47 on school property in Scranton. Police say Luis Flores, 20, of Scranton, and a 16-year-old male from New York City were spotted Thursday afternoon walking behind the McNichols Plaza school. Officers stopped them and found a...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver arrested for running over a man in bar parking lot

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for trying to run over another man in the parking lot of a bar, police say. Berwick officers were called to Intoxicology Department on W. Second Street around 10 p.m. on June 25 for a disturbance outside the bar. When they arrived, they found the alleged victim lying on the ground and bleeding with injuries to his back, shoulders, ribs, arms, and head.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Three wanted by police for stealing tip jar money

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for three suspects they say stole money from a tip jar at New York Fried Chicken in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers received a report of three suspects stealing money from a tip jar at New York Fried Chicken located at 2 E. Diamond […]
HAZLETON, PA
