MONTREAL -- The Stars relied on need and familiarity on Day 2 of the NHL Draft on Friday, and they believe that could work out for them. Dallas added three right-handed defensemen to the left-handed blueliner they took in the first round on Thursday, filling a huge hole in the prospect pool. They also took two teammates of current prospects and the brother of an NHL player and believe that could help hedge their bet a little.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO