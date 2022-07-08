ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

UCLA Forward Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision Soon

By Tracy Pierson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilan Momcilovic, the 2023 four-star power forward from Pewaukee (Wisconsin), will make his college choice next week, according to a report. Long-time recruiting reporter Chris Monter tweeted that Momcilovic will reveal his college choice before the Peach Jam, the Annual summer event and the culmination of the Nike EYBL, which starts...

