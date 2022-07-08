Red Wings pick Swedish center in first round of NHL Draft

Nashville, Tenn. (July 8, 2022) - The Nashville Predators made six selections in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Bell Centre in Montreal, taking four forwards and two defensemen. "We're very happy with this year's draft class," Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. "It started with our first-round pick falling to us, and then in the later rounds, we were able to get some players who our scouts were excited about heading into the draft. We let the best player guide what we do, but when you can fill in different spots and balance things out a bit, it's always a good thing as well, and I feel we accomplished that."

