Detroit, MI

Red Wings pick Swedish center in first round of NHL Draft

By Ken Delaney
 2 days ago

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (WKZO AM/FM) – The first round of the draft is in the books for...

NBC Sports

Flyers draft New Jersey winger with 3rd-round pick

After taking Cutter Gauthier at No. 5 overall out of the USNTDP, the Flyers tapped into the program again to begin their work on Day 2 of the 2022 NHL draft. The club selected right winger Devin Kaplan in the third round Friday with the 69th overall pick at Montreal's Bell Centre.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres select Viktor Neuchev with the 74th pick of the 2022 NHL Draft

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres select Victor Neuchev with the 74th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Neuchev plays in the MHL in Russia for Avto Yekaterinburg. Neuchev was ranked 32nd overall among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The Russian winger played 61 games for Yekateringburg and scored 40 goals and 27 assists for a total of 67 points.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

2022 NHL Draft tracker: Rounds 2-7

Right from the start, the 2022 NHL Draft presented plenty of surprises. Actually, the unexpected moments happened before the (often-surprising picks). The Blackhawks traded Alex DeBrincat to a Senators team hungry to climb the ranks. There was a similar pattern before Round 2 of the 2022 NHL Draft kicked off....
NHL
CBS Denver

Avs' Joe Sakic named NHL general manager of the year

General Manager Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche seems to have attained almost all the achievements you could ask for at the NHL level. Most notably, he's won two Stanley Cup championships as a player and one as the mastermind behind an NHL team -- all three Cups with the Avs of course. Sakic got to add some icing to the cake that has been the 2022 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Final victory when he was named the NHL "Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year" Thursday night during the middle of the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft in...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Predators Select Six Players in 2022 NHL Draft

Nashville, Tenn. (July 8, 2022) - The Nashville Predators made six selections in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Bell Centre in Montreal, taking four forwards and two defensemen. "We're very happy with this year's draft class," Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. "It started with our first-round pick falling to us, and then in the later rounds, we were able to get some players who our scouts were excited about heading into the draft. We let the best player guide what we do, but when you can fill in different spots and balance things out a bit, it's always a good thing as well, and I feel we accomplished that."
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Jets select Elias Salomonsson 55th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG, July 8, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of defenceman Elias Salomonsson 55th overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Salomonsson, 17, collected 22 points (11G, 11A) in 35 games with Skelleftea AIK J20 last season. He also appeared in 10 games with Skelleftea AIK in the SHL. At the U18 World Championships, he had an assist in five games. Salomonsson has already played for his native Sweden at several international events, including winning bronze at the 2021 U18 World Championship and 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
NHL

