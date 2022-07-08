ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Gay Liberation Front and Todd Union Historic Landmark Celebration

By Fox Rochester
WUHF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to a panel discussion with original members of the Gay Liberation Front, local LGBTQ+ leaders, and student members of PRIDE to celebrate the historic significance of University of Rochester's Todd Union, which has been...

foxrochester.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Volunteers clean Mt. Hope Cemetery while learning about its history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Volunteers came out Saturday morning to "Keep Mt. Hope Beautiful." The volunteers were led by experienced cemetery landscape professionals, as they mulched, weeded, raked, and planted. But, it's not all hard work. “We always try to share some history with them, and they always have a...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
The Rochester Beacon

‘Not one step back’

Before loading two buses that would take occupants from Rochester to the nation’s capital, Michael Marshall, an organizer with the local chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign, took a moment to address the group and their purpose for gathering in the middle of the night. “I’m on the...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local artists celebrate return of Corn Hill Arts Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands of people will make their way through Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood this weekend. The Corn Hill Arts Festival returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For years, Emily Payne attended the festival to stop and shop at all the different vendors.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Luxurious Picnics Offered Across New York State

There are backyard picnics and then there are luxurious backyard picnics. The summer of 2022 is well underway and if you are looking to step up the fun and make things a little more fancy, there are plenty of options from Buffalo to Rochester and beyond to help make your party elite.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Fine
wutv29.com

NYS to investigate crisis pregnancy centers

Rochester, N.Y. — New York state will fund an investigation into whether crisis pregnancy centers are sharing false medical information about abortion to convince women to continue their pregnancies. The investigation was part of a package of bills Governor Hochul signed into law to protect reproductive rights. The study...
ROCHESTER, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

Gee Makes Dean’s List at Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – Nazareth College announced Caroline Gee of Natick, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

St. John the Evangelist Parish hosts Eucharistic Procession

For the feast of “Corpus Christi” on Sunday, June 19, members of St. John the Evangelist Parish participated in a Eucharistic procession in the village of Spencerport. Corpus Christi is Latin for the Body of Christ. The Catholic faith teaches that when the priest consecrates the bread and wine during Mass, they become the actual Body and Blood of Jesus. Father Justin Miller, the Parochial Administrator at St. John’s, was the principle for the procession. The procession was led by members of the St. Joseph assembly of the Knights of Columbus followed by parishioners of St. John the Evangelist. Pictured are Father Miller with the Holy Eucharist (Body of Christ) reposed in the Monstrance. Preceding Father Miller is the incense bearer and his assistant. The procession was led by the Crucifix followed by acolytes, then Father Miller and the faithful of St. John’s.
SPENCERPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#The Gay Liberation Front#University Of Rochester#Campus Times#Preservation Planner
westsidenewsny.com

A skeleton “family” for all occasions

There’s a home on Lake Avenue in Hilton (next to NAPA) that displays a skeleton “family” for all occasions – Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day, etc. Here they are celebrating the 4th of July. Photo by Denise Duffy.
HILTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Victor Music and Food Festival announced for August

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Victor Music & Food Festival announced the return of the event this summer on August 13. Officials said the event is free and will feature food trucks, such as Firemen’s Chicken BBQ, Roll’n Deep, and Two Guys. Beer and beverage tents are also available.
VICTOR, NY
westsidenewsny.com

CNB announces Leadership Ontario graduates

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) has announced two employee graduates from the inaugural Leadership Ontario program. Kelly Rotter, of Canandaigua, and Karen Tinsmon, of Victor, have both completed the ten month interactive program. Through a series of monthly learning development opportunities, Leadership Ontario participants were actively strengthening their leadership...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Rochester Beacon

Evans names Smith as Rochester’s police chief

After a national search, David Smith has been named Rochester’s police chief. He has served as interim chief since October 2021. More than 25 applicants were strongly considered for the position, city officials say. Mayor Malik Evans announced the appointment of Smith today along with other key positions within...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hit and run on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a hit and run on Cedarwood Terrace in Rochester on Sunday afternoon. The department says a car hit and damaged a porch, then drove away. No one was injured and police are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information is asked...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bands on the Bricks begins Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Bands on the Bricks summer concert series kicks off Friday night. The theme for the first concert is Latino Night. Three Latin bands will perform. There will also be a live DJ. The concert series will be held at the Rochester Public Market every Friday...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy