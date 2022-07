Two Cortland County men are accused of breaking in to a closed business in Cortlandville early in the morning of July 7. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called about a burglary in progress on Starr Road and, along with City of Cortland Police and SUNY Cortland Police were able to nab 32-year-old Todd Brady of the City of Cortland and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy of the Town of Cortlandville moments later.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO