Orlando, FL

2022 Charity Golf Challenge … and more Southwest Sports

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 350 human walkers and their furry companions showed their support of Harbor House of Central Florida at the 11th annual Paws for Peace Walk. Many displayed their artistic side by dressing for this year’s theme, “The Art of Barking and Meowing.” Harbor House raised more than $80,000 to keep...

BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
What Now Orlando

Crocante Restaurant is coming to Orlando Summer 2022￼

Crocante Restaurant Bar & Meat Market will open its doors at 4311 E Colonial in Orlando, replacing the Old Fuddruckers space. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the new location will have a new elevated Puerto Rican concept and will be an extension of Crispy Kissimmee, with a more extensive and varied menu. There will be a bar, table service, and a “Market” where you can get Crocante products ready to cook at home such as sausages, chicharron, and sofrito.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Playa Pizza Soft-Opens in Windermere

Playa Pizza, a New York-style pizza spot with a beachy twist, launched in Windermere Center at Horizon West with a soft opening last week. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant is located at 13211 Reams Road, Suite 108 in Windermere, within eyesight of Cinderella Castle, and across the street from Magic Kingdom Cast Member Parking and Disney University.
WINDERMERE, FL
Off Our Couch

A Monster "Fritter" Found In Ocoee, Florida At Damn Good Or DG Doughnuts

Monster Sized Apple Fritter At DG DonutsNat/Off Our Couch. While traveling and filming food reviews all over, I have seen some unique restaurants, received impeccable service, and enjoyed some phenomenal meals. I have to say that rarely am I in total disbelief at what I’m looking at and trying to figure out how just how the heck will I eat it. So I ask is there ever a time when there could be too much of a good thing? My answer is…
OCOEE, FL
WESH

Mecum Collector Car Auction makes exciting return to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Car fans rejoice because the Mecum Auction is back at the Orange County Convention Center. The four-day auction features thousands of collectible cars. The Mecum Collector Car Auction is back in Orlando this week. Thousands of cars are available for people to buy or just look...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hawaiian Airlines ending service between Orlando and Honolulu after less than two years

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hawaiian Airlines is suspending its service between Orlando and Honolulu less than two years after launching non-stop flights at Orlando International Airport. In a tweet to a passenger whose flight was canceled, Hawaiian Airlines said: "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to your travel plans. We have made the difficult decision to suspend our flights between Orlando and Honolulu."
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Pub sub time: Whole chicken tender Publix subs are on sale this week

ORLANDO, Fla – Calling all the pub sub lovers, Publix just announced a week-long sale of its sandwiches from heaven. Whole 12-inch chicken tender Publix subs are on sale starting Thursday, according to Publix’s weekly ad. [TRENDING: What’s that smell? Tons of stinky seaweed covers Central Florida coast...
RESTAURANTS
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

Too many homes at the top of Orlando's housing market are banking on their incredible size and Central Florida's overheated real estate sector. There's nothing particularly special about them beyond their sprawl and their sticker price. Not so for the home of Adrian Everett, who clearly sees no point in being rich if he can't spend it on something fun.
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

16 Best Orlando Hotels with Lazy River – Perfect for Kids!

Looking for the best Orlando Hotels with Lazy River?. Back when I was a young child, it was a rarity to find a lazy river at a hotel. It always seemed like the only places that had lazy rivers in general was the local water-park. However, nowadays it seems like it has almost become a typical amenity for hotels.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Properties of The Villages sales representative to lose license in golf cart DUI

A Properties of The Villages sales representative will lose her driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest in which she was at the wheel of a golf cart. Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. March 4 on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

