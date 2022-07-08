ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Corn Hill Arts Festival returns this weekend

By Fox Rochester
WUHF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester's favorite summer arts festival, the annual Corn Hill Arts Festival is back this year and will take place between July...

foxrochester.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Victor Music and Food Festival announced for August

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Victor Music & Food Festival announced the return of the event this summer on August 13. Officials said the event is free and will feature food trucks, such as Firemen’s Chicken BBQ, Roll’n Deep, and Two Guys. Beer and beverage tents are also available.
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

Corn Hill Arts Festival opening day garners praise from artists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Day one of the Corn Hill Arts Festival is in the books. It's back this weekend after two years off because of the pandemic. Because of that, artists haven't had as many opportunities to show their work. Organizers say that's what makes this year's festival especially important.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local artists celebrate return of Corn Hill Arts Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands of people will make their way through Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood this weekend. The Corn Hill Arts Festival returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For years, Emily Payne attended the festival to stop and shop at all the different vendors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

50TH Annual Roc Pride Picnic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Genesee Valley Park was filled with colors of the rainbow as hundreds gathered for Rochester’s 50th annual Pride Picnic. People at the event tell News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey that festivals and parades are fun to be at, but there's a meaning behind them. For the events...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

"ROC SweatFest" returns to Rochester to raise money for a good cause

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A festival that drives a healthy lifestyle and gives back to the community returns to Rochester next weekend. “Roc SweatFest" is in a way, exactly what it sounds like. Organizers say it's a call to action. To remove barriers keeping people from integrating exercise into their daily lives.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Live Music#Beer#Wine#Localevent#Local Life#Esl Federal Credit Union
The Batavian

Memories of Batavia's grand, lost mansion

It began when Dean Richmond and his wife Mary Elizabeth chose Batavia, New York, as their home in the mid-1800s. The mansion that many remember as the Richmond Mansion was not built by Dean Richmond but rather by William Davis, a land speculator in the 1830s. He made the central part of the mansion.
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Double dose of goodness

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on two faithful families. Finley Ruthven and her family, and Infinity Simmons and her family, joined doctors at the Golisano Children's Hospital to present teddy bear packages to young patients with congenital heart defects. They were made possible through donations at the Heart Ball last month and also include tickets to a number of local fun events and exhibits.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wegmans will host hiring event for Rochester stores on July 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Looking for a job? Wegmans is hiring. The company is seeking to fill nearly 250 part and full-time positions across 21 stores throughout the Rochester area. Available positions include cooks, food service workers, pharmacy techs, and management opportunities. The Wegmans hiring event will be held next...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Camp Haccamo hiring paid counselors

Camp Haccamo has been an integral part of the Rochester area for 66 years, offering hundreds of children and young adults with special needs a real-life camp experience. Campers are provided a safe environment and caregivers are given an opportunity to rest knowing their loved ones are in good hands having fun, making friends, and developing skills, confidence, and independence.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: We Enjoy the Nice Weather, But Western New York Needs the Rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A sprawling high-pressure system continues to be anchored over the entire Great Lakes and northern New England states. This has produced lower temperatures and humidity the last few days, but that is about to change. As the center of the system moves east of Rochester, a more southerly wind will develop for Monday and Tuesday. This will usher in more heat and humidity which will bring more uncomfortable weather to Western New York for the next 48 hours. The higher humidity also brings a greater chance of rain.
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Landmark Society Offers Public Chance to Tour Frank Lloyd Wright Designed Home

The Landmark Society of Western New York, in cooperation with the homeowners and Bero Architecture PLLC, is hosting a very special event: a tour of the privately owned Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Boynton House in Rochester NY! This one-hour guided tour will bring guests into one of Wright’s most iconic designs. Those interested in the tour will be able to enter a lottery to purchase tickets. The window to enter on the Landmark Society website (www.landmarksociety.org) opens on July 13 and will close on July 20. Winners will be notified and they will be able to purchase up to two $50 tickets.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Perry’s Ice Cream in Western New York Is Expanding

Just in time for July being National Ice Cream Month, Western New York’s favorite ice cream brand, Perry’s Ice Cream, is about to get even bigger and better. Perry’s Ice Cream, known for an insane number of delicious flavors that you can find at ice cream shops and grocery stores all over Western New York, recently announced that they’ll be adding an additional 20,000 sq. feet to their Akron facility to make…wait for it… ice cream on a stick!
AKRON, NY
chronicle-express.com

Celebrate Cascade on the Keuka Outlet Trail

Sunday, Sept. 18 offering new views and access to the waterway. PENN YAN – For nearly two centuries, the waterfalls located along the Keuka Outlet hosted mill races, sluices, gears, shafts and multiple buildings housing the water wheels of hydropower and industry. Through the many decades, these facilities employed hundreds of people and fed thousands more. Gradually, as commerce changed the hydropower uses of yesteryear gave way to the recreational uses of today. Most of the remaining Cascade Mill facilities are now vacant and derelict and are scheduled to be removed this summer. This will allow increased access to the waterfall for fishing, picnicking, hiking, and photography that reveals the bucolic splendor of the waterway as it spills 20 feet down.
PENN YAN, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

Gee Makes Dean’s List at Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – Nazareth College announced Caroline Gee of Natick, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Local farmers are feeling the stresses from lack of rainfall this season

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The latest update to the New York State drought monitor (per July 8th, 2022) has most of Western New York and the Finger Lakes in the abnormally dry category. While this isn’t that unusual to see from time to time, local farmers are the ones feeling the effects of our changeable weather more often in their day-to-day life.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy