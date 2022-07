NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Kareem Flake, 30, has been indicted by a Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court on charges of murder, kidnapping and other crimes following his extradition from Florida. The defendant is accused of killing a 26-year-old mother of two from Troy, NY in November 2020. The victim’s remains were discovered four months later in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle allegedly belonging to the defendant in South Jamaica, Queens.

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO