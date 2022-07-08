ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How alleged killer of Vermont cyclist was captured

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelsey Thompson, Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Andrew Schnitker
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fixC4_0gYsIcuZ00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country using the passport of someone “closely associated” to her on May 18, and attempted to hide in Costa Rica by changing her appearance and using fake names, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday at a press conference.

U.S. Marshals provided more details Thursday afternoon on how they apprehended Armstrong, ending a 43-day search for the woman connected to the deadly shooting of a professional cyclist in Texas.

Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica; officials say she used a phony passport

Authorities in Costa Rica began the search for Armstrong soon after she arrived in the country, U.S. Marshals said. The State Department had flagged her flight from New Jersey to Costa Rica, and immigration officials arrested Armstrong for the use of a fraudulent passport.

Armstrong, 34, is accused of shooting and killing world-class cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson in mid-May in east Austin. Investigators discovered Armstrong used a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to Costa Rica just one week after the murder. She was found on June 29 at Santa Teresa Beach in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals said.

When she was arrested, U.S. Marshals said Armstrong’s appearance had changed, with her hair being chopped down to shoulder-length and dyed brown. Her nose was different — there was bruising under her eyes. She told authorities the bruising was the result of a “surfing accident,” Marshals said.

Armstrong used the names Beth and Liz Martin to conceal her identity, according to authorities.

Marshals said Armstrong was involved in the yoga community, and was planning to teach yoga in Costa Rica. Authorities used this information to find the 34-year-old.

Suspect in cyclist’s death may be using sister’s name

“She was exhausted. It took a little bit of time for her to reveal her true identity,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla said after Armstrong was caught by local authorities.

This past Saturday, Armstrong landed back in Texas and was booked into jail. She’s being held on a $3.5 million bond, jail records show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pINWj_0gYsIcuZ00
Images of Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, provided by U.S. Marshals, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department (L-R).

Armstrong also faces a misdemeanor theft charge, jail records said, as well as a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to U.S. Marshals.

Timeline

May 11 — Woman found dead in east Austin home

Late on May 11, Austin Police arrived at a residence on Maple Avenue in east Austin in response to a 911 call. Police found an unconscious woman with a gunshot wound, who died from her injuries at the scene.

May 12 — Austin Police question Kaitlin Armstrong on shooting

The Austin Police Department questioned Armstrong on May 12, Detective Richard Spitler confirmed in an Austin Police Department news conference. Questions centered around Armstrong’s Jeep, which was in the area near the Maple Avenue home around the time of Wilson’s death.

According to Spitler, Armstrong “wouldn’t confirm or deny being in the area” and ended the interview.

May 13 — Armstrong sells her Jeep in Austin

Armstrong sold the vehicle May 13 to a CarMax dealership in south Austin for $12,200. She received a check from the dealership one day after being questioned by Austin Police.

May 14 — East Austin shooting victim identified

Three days later, police identified the victim as Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, a professional cyclist known for her gravel and mountain bike racing. She had been visiting Texas to compete in the Gravel Locos race 135 miles north of Austin in Hico, cycling outlet VeloNews reported.

May 14 — Armstrong flies from Austin to New York

Around 12:30 p.m. on May 14, Armstrong flew from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the Houston Hobby Airport before connecting to New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Surveillance footage depicted her passing through the airport in Austin.

May 17 — Arrest warrant issued for Armstrong

APD issued a search warrant for an Austin home owned by a woman under the same name as Armstrong. According to an arrest affidavit, Armstrong is accused of first-degree murder.

May 18 — Armstrong flies to Costa Rica

Armstrong traveled the country, landing in San Jose, Costa Rica. Authorities in Costa Rica began the search for the 34-year-old yoga instructor.

May 20 — Federal agents begin search for Armstrong

On May 20, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a wanted poster for Armstrong. The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force entered the search and began “conducting a fugitive investigation and pursuing leads on Armstrong’s whereabouts.”

May 21 — Wilson’s family clears up details of alleged relationship with Strickland

On May 21, Wilson’s family issued a statement to KXAN clarifying details surrounding Wilson’s alleged romantic relationship with Armstrong’s boyfriend.

“While we will not elaborate about the ongoing investigation, we do feel it’s important to clarify that at the time of her death, those closest to her clearly understood, directly from Moriah, that she was not in a romantic relationship with anyone,” the family wrote in the statement.

June 29 — Armstrong captured in Costa Rica

After more than a month of hiding, Armstrong was captured at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Costa Rica.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Brooklyn Resident Seriously Burned in Fiery NJ Plane Crash [PHOTO]

A Brooklyn resident was seriously burned following a fiery plane crash in New Jersey today, police say. At approximately 3:25 p.m., Linden Emergency Dispatch was notified of a plane on fire at the Linden Municpal Airport. First responders arrived on scene and quickly located a 2003 Fixed wing, single engine...
LINDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
NBC New York

Silencers, 30 Firearms Recovered in Raid of NY Dentist's Home Practice: DA

A dentist in New York has been handed down a 73-count indictment in connection to a home raid that allegedly uncovered dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition after one of his employees reported him to police. The Nassau County District Attorney gave details of the gun bust...
wrnjradio.com

Woman accused of altering check from Morris County school

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A New York woman has been charged for allegedly altering a check that was written by West Morris Central High School, police said. According to police, the woman intercepted the check, which was to pay for a sporting event that had taken place in New York, and changed the amount from $350 to $4,800 which was eventually deposited and then withdrawn at a bank in New York, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Video shows vehicle being stolen from Brooklyn driveway

NEW YORK - Video shows a suspect snatching car keys out of a man's hand in his Brooklyn driveway and taking off in his vehicle.It happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday at a home near East 88th Street and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie.Police say a 71-year-old man had just parked his SUV in his driveway when a young man ran up to him and tried to take his car keys out of his hand.Surveillance video shows the suspect and the victim struggling before the suspect punches the victim in the face and takes the keys.The suspect then gets into the...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cyclist#Murder#Austin Police#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#U S Marshals#Authorities#The State Department
1010WINS

2 arrested for selling cheaper marijuana outside NJ-licensed dispensary: prosecutor

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Two New Jersey residents are facing charges for allegedly selling cannabis outside a licensed marijuana dispensary in Phillipsburg. A 35-year-old woman from Belvidere and a 38-year-old man from North Arlington, Bergen County, were arrested following an eight-week investigation into their alleged scheme that undercut The Apothecarium, a state-licensed dispensary for medical and adult-use recreational marijuana, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer announced on Friday.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
1010WINS

Thieves on moped wanted for 3 robberies in 1 morning

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for several suspects in connection to a string of Queens robberies carried out on mopeds all in the same morning. The robberies took place on July 6 and began just before 11 a.m. when two people on a moped came up to a 21-year-old woman who was walking on Kessel Street in Forest Hills. The thieves took out a knife and stole her cell phone, debit card and ID, police said.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: 3 Shot 1 Critical In Underage Party

2022-07-09@10:30pm– 3 shot, 1 critical at a shooting inside Calvin Hall/Hungarian Bistro at 30 Hibiscus Street (off Kings Highway). Police from surrounding towns were called to disperse the large crowd from the streets. K-9 from surrounding towns called to track the shooter who is still at large. The hospitals were put on lock-down due to large crowds.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC New York

Major Crimes Investigation Underway in Bergen County: What to Know

Authorities are investigating an apparent shooting in New Jersey's Bergen County that left a man riddled with bullets, though prosecutors released few details on the circumstances in their initial update on Friday. Cops responding to a 911 call about a disturbance -- and multiple people with weapons -- at a...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE MEDEVAC REQUESTS

WOODLAND (Burlington County): First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, Landing zone has been established at Coyle Field. At the time of press this is a very active scene and if possible avoid the area. Updates to follow as soon as they are available.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy