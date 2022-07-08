ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Man with Va. ties gets 20 years for trying to help ISIS

By Colleen Guerry
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bjnvv_0gYsIIS900

(WFXR) — A man with ties to both Roanoke and Franklin County will spend the next two decades behind bars for trying to provide material support to a terrorist organization, Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), by creating and distributing a bomb-making instructional video.

According to court documents, Romeo Xavier Langhorne pledged his allegiance to ISIS at some point in 2014, knowing that ISIS was a designated foreign terrorist organization.

NOVEMBER 2019: Rocky Mount area man charged with trying to help ISIS

Then, between 2018 and 2019, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says that Langhorne reaffirmed his support of ISIS on various social media accounts, posted ISIS-produced videos to his YouTube account, and participated in online ISIS chat rooms with like-minded individuals.

In fact, in December 2018 and January 2019, Langhorne used one of those chat rooms to express an interest in creating a video demonstrating how to make and use triacetone triperoxide (TATP), which is a deadly explosive, officials say.

NOVEMBER 2019: Franklin County man with alleged ties to ISIS due to court Friday

In February 2019, Langhorne reportedly started communicating with an undercover FBI employee (UCE) pretending to work on behalf of ISIS, asking the UCE for help with his plans to create an instructional video on making TATP.

According to the DOJ, Langhorne told the UCE that, in order to make sure service providers didn’t remove the video from the internet, it should include disclaimers saying that it was meant for educational purposes.

However, Langhorne informed the UCE that his true purpose in making and distributing the video was to provide ISIS adherents and others with the knowledge of how to make TATP and use it for terrorism-related purposes in support of ISIS, the department says.

NOVEMBER 2019: Franklin County man denied bond for allegedly aiding ISIS

During the summer of 2019, officials say Langhorne sent multiple messages to the UCE for help creating a form of Islamic vocal music called a Nasheed.

The DOJ tells WFXR News that Langhorne stated he wanted the Nasheed to include a particular recording of an ISIS member yelling “Allahu Akbar” while breaking out of prison, as well as a clip of children saying “kill them all,” explaining that he wanted the Nasheed “to encourage justified retaliation” against America for its role in killing Muslims.

DECEMBER 2019: Rocky Mount man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after being charged with trying to assist ISIS

Officials say the FBI made a video per Langhorne’s instructions, but snuck in a chemical formula for TATP that would not produce an explosion. Then, in November 2019, the UCE gave versions of the TATP video to Langhorne, who uploaded it to a video-sharing website.

Federal agents reportedly began investigating Langhorne while he was residing in Florida, but he was actually a Virginia native who briefly lived with his mother in Rocky Mount and then moved to Roanoke, where he was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019.

FEBRUARY 2020: Man charged with trying to help ISIS found competent to stand trial

According to the DOJ, Langhorne admitted in a post-arrest interview that he had “probably at some point” pledged allegiance to both ISIS and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was the leader of ISIS from 2014 until his death on Oct. 26, 2019; that he communicated with the UCE; and that he uploaded the TATP video to the internet.

On May 13, 2021, officials say Langhorne pleaded guilty in the Middle District of Florida to one count of attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

MAY 2021: Man with ties to Roanoke Valley pleads guilty to trying to give support to ISIS

More than a year later, on Thursday, July 7, the DOJ announced that Langhorne was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

The FBI — including partner agencies participating in the Northeast Florida Joint Terrorism Task Force –investigated the case, with some assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations and Border Patrol, as well as the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The case was then prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor for the Middle District of Florida and Trial Attorney D. Andrew Sigler of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVR CBS 6

Some upset by rollback of expanded early inmate release in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Virginians are rallying against a new law that went into effect July first that rolls back expanded early inmate release. Jennifer Dalton of Ignite Justice put on the rally in Echo Lake Park Saturday morning. Dalton said she had to gather advocacy groups together following the sudden rollback of a law that would let some incarnated people out early.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
County
Franklin County, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Franklin County, VA
Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
WAVY News 10

Senate candidate Ted Budd’s expensive trips paid for by benefactors draw criticism from Democrats

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – During his early years as the representative of North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, Rep. Ted Budd, like most of his colleagues, took advantage of his position to take several trips funded by outside groups. But now those sometimes lavish trips that were paid for by his benefactor Club for Growth and […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Fbi#Islamic State Of Iraq#The Department Of Justice#Uce#Doj
WFXR

‘Trump girl’: Henry Co. woman admits role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP/WFXR) — A Southside Virginia woman who wore a hoodie that read “Yes, I’m a Trump girl” inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jamie Lynn Ferguson of Collinsville — a member of the West Virginia National Guard — entered the plea to parading, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WAVY News 10

Texas governor orders troopers, Guard members to return migrants to border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered state troopers and Texas National Guard troops to return undocumented migrants back to the border, but migrant advocates tell Border Report that would be a violation of powers because federal authorities are tasked with the transport of those who are illegally in the country, and they worry about this prompting racial profiling.
TEXAS STATE
WDBJ7.com

Troutville remembers a hometown hero

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters are paying tribute to former Troutville Fire Department Chief Harold Paderick, whom they say impacted fire training all over the world. Harold Paderick passed away one week ago, after complications from a long battle with cancer. He was best known as Dean to his friends and family and served in the fire service since 1965. Virginia Department of Fire Programs Chief Jamey Brads met Dean over 30 years ago and says improving training was his passion.
TROUTVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
WSLS

Deadly drug on the rise in Virginia, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s drug epidemic is the deadliest it has ever been. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021. That’s a new record high, with overdose deaths jumping 28.5% from the same period a year earlier.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford University Police Department signs 30x30 pledge

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford University Police Department is the first university in Virginia to sign the 30x30 pledge, a national incentive to bring more women into law enforcement. Officials say this are a series of “low and no-cost” actions to improve the recruitment and retention of women in...
RADFORD, VA
whee.net

New jail housing more prisoners

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is back on track with its budget after racking up thousands of dollars in costs for housing inmates in other places. When the new jail in Henry County opened in March, the Sheriff’s office was anticipating bringing back its inmates housed in other facilities across the Commonwealth, but that did not happen right away because the County lacked the number of deputies needed at the new jail. The budget approved in May for the fiscal year starting July 1 has $19 million set aside for the Sheriff’s Office.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

New laws took effect July 1

During this year’s early session, the Virginia legislature enacted more than 800 new bills into law, all of which took effect July 1. Some of the changes include updates to law enforcement, healthcare law, and education. One major change comes with the passage of SB 741, effectively standardizing the...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin Announces Over $7.8 Million Grant For Childhood Immunizations In Virginia

Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for $7,860,287 for childhood immunizations. “Thanks to scientific advancements and the development of immunizations, many deadly diseases have been nearly eradicated, saving millions of...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Police: Man arrested for shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested with connections to a shooting that took place overnight on Saturday. At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Queen Avenue NW.
ROANOKE, VA
starvedrock.media

Virginia Republicans face uphill battle on abortion restrictions

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and some legislative Republicans intend to push a “pain threshold” abortion restriction during the next legislative session, but one of their biggest challenges will be getting enough support in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Democrats hold a two-seat majority in the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy