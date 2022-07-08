Burfoot's 3rd appeal of corruption charges denied

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton man was sentenced Thursday for falsely applying for loans intended to grant COVID-19 relief to small businesses. According to court documents, in August 2020 and January and February 2021, 44-year-old Marlon McKnight, falsely applied for four loans administered by the Small Business Administration. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man was sentenced today to 18 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for conspiracy to make false statements in connection with 45 firearm transactions. “Less than two weeks ago, the President signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which...
COURTHOUSE — Candidates are all but set for the 2022 local elections in Virginia Beach under a new, court-imposed system of 10 local districts, and there is potential for change on the City Council and School Board this year. Local elections are proceeding under a system that resulted from...
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened at 2701 E. Ocean View Avenue Saturday night. The department responded to a call that came in just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A community is mourning after police said a U.S. Navy chief petty officer got into a fight, then was fatally injured in what is believed to be an intentional crash. Friday, Tyler Murphy’s organs were donated while friends and family gathered at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital....
Community members, including the Newport News NAACP, continue to rally behind residents of a condemned high-rise apartment building. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/residents-of-condemned-apartment-tower-fight-for-help/
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police officers, including Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins, were in the London Oaks neighborhood Friday after a double shooting left 29-year Robert Parker dead and another man injured. Jenkins went door to door talking to residents, building community relations. "If there are any issues or concerns,...
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Cory Bigsby, the father of a Hampton boy who’s been missing since January, faces 23 more charges after a grand jury indictment, for a total of 30 charges. The new charges are not related to the disappearance of his son, 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. The...
CHOWAN Co., N.C. - Four people are behind bars in connection with a June 2022 homicide that left one woman dead in Chowan County. According to the Gates County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the investigation, Edenton woman Lakita Morring was shot to death near Greenhall Road just after midnight on June 28, 2022.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares met with Portsmouth city leaders Thursday to discuss the ongoing spike in gun violence. The "Town Hall on Violent Crime," hosted by The Portsmouth Community Liaisons, took place at New First Baptist Church Taylorsville at 6 p.m. Thursday. Miyares was joined...
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Court documents have revealed new information after Gloucester County Sheriff’s deputies said a man admitted to killing his wife. Investigators said Tony Norton shot and killed his wife inside their home on Burke View Drive. According to court documents, Norton’s stepson called 911, around 6...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 38-year-old Hampton man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Tuesday homicide in Newport News. According to the Newport News Police Department, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Blvd around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a person with a gunshot wound walked into a Norfolk hospital. According to dispatch, the victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at 12:39 a.m. after being shot in the 900 block of Spaulding Drive. The extent of the victims injuries...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man living in Norfolk public housing said an odor seemingly coming from waterpipes made his unit uninhabitable. Rayshawn Tharp and his 2-year-old daughter slept in his car overnight on Tuesday after Tharpe said he ran out of money paying for hotels. He had property...
