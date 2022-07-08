ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Burfoot's 3rd appeal of corruption charges denied

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Norfolk Treasurer and Councilman Anthony Burfoot's...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR News 3

Hampton man sentenced for COVID-19 loan fraud while in halfway house

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton man was sentenced Thursday for falsely applying for loans intended to grant COVID-19 relief to small businesses. According to court documents, in August 2020 and January and February 2021, 44-year-old Marlon McKnight, falsely applied for four loans administered by the Small Business Administration. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

NPD investigating E. Ocean View Ave. homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened at 2701 E. Ocean View Avenue Saturday night. The department responded to a call that came in just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton man sentenced to 27 months for COVID-19 loan fraud

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 27 months behind bars for falsely applying for loans intended to grant COVID-19 relief to small businesses. According to court documents, 44-year-old Marlon McKnight falsely applied for four loans administered by the Small Business Program in August 2020 and January and February 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Https Bit Ly 3uaezkb
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby indicted on 30 counts

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Cory Bigsby, the father of a Hampton boy who’s been missing since January, faces 23 more charges after a grand jury indictment, for a total of 30 charges. The new charges are not related to the disappearance of his son, 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. The...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Person shot on 37th Street in Norfolk

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 37th Street. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/person-shot-on-37th-street-in-norfolk/
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy