Wichita, KS

Storm chances wane, summer temperatures stick around

By Ronelle Williams
 3 days ago

The front that has been sliding through the area the last couple of days will dip farther south today. This will not cause much heat relief but at least many high temperatures will be closer to average.

A few heat alerts have been extended through this evening. This includes Kay county in Oklahoma and from Sumner to Elk and Chautauqua counties. This is where the combination of heat and humidity will be more dangerous than the rest of the area.

There will be another storm chance today too. There were a few storms to the east and there are still some stagnant showers to the west but most of us will start the day dry.

Conditions will remain mainly dry all the way into the afternoon but we will need to be weather aware later this afternoon and evening for another chance of an isolated strong to severe storm.

We will need to monitor Western Kansas and our Oklahoma counties where there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Most showers and storms will fizzle out as we enter the overnight. The rest of the weekend will be dry and it will continue to feel like summer.

There will be an approaching cold front that will spark a storm chance first to the Northwest Sunday night into Monday. As the front advances there will be a storm chance in the rest of the area Monday night and Tuesday. Mid to late week looks drier. Our “cooler” days still look to be in the low 90s. It is only the first full week of July after all.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 70 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

