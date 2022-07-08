ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cement truck overturns on I-40 in Winston-Salem

By Justyn Melrose
Crash on Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem on Friday morning. (NCDOT)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cement truck overturned on Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem on Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened at mile marker 196.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that one of two lanes had to be shut down starting at about 8:43 a.m. The scene is expected to clear by 11:43 a.m.

The crash is expected to have a “high” impact on traffic.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said in a post on Twitter that officers and a hazmat team responded to the scene.

One person had to be removed from the vehicle, but officers did not reveal the person’s condition.

