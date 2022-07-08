Highland Park residents continue to try and grapple with Monday's tragedy

HIGHLAND PARK (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Funerals are taking place today for three Highland Park parade shooting victims. Meanwhile, many people have been returning to Central Avenue as the community mourns and tries to heal.

Some find it difficult to return to the scene of the shooting on Central Avenue. The scattered lawn chairs, bikes and backpacks are gone now. Part of the area remains blocked off and there’s a memorial to those who died. Name signs and photos of the victims are there, along with flowers and tributes. Some stop and pray and reflect.

Arlyn Stern stopped to leave a stone in tribute to her cousin, Jacki Sundheim, who was 63.

“(I’m) living through all this and what my family went through and my cousins, Stern told CBS-2 .

Relatives tried to save Sundheim that day. She was a member and employee at NorthShore Congregation Israel in Glencoe.

Her funeral was the first of three scheduled today for the Highland Park victims. The others are for 88-year-old Stephen Straus and Nicholas Toledo-Zaragoza, who was also 88.

