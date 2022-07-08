ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, TX

Crowley Cemetery Association plans fundraisers to help repair nearly 90 damaged headstones

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqIrW_0gYsHM1G00
Photo credit onfilm/GettyImages

The Crowley Cemetery Association is planning several fundraisers in the coming months to pay for thousands of dollars in repairs because of the damage caused by vandals at Crowley Cemetery last week.

Thursday night, the Association's board met to discuss their options and to plead for help in catching the ones who did it.

Crowley police say this is by far the worst vandalism they have seen in the Crowley Cemetery.

Many of the affected headstones are very old dating back to the 1800s, and repairs will be difficult and costly.

Nearly 90 marble and granite headstones were toppled or damaged.

