ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Verizon is sending free phones to certain customers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rich DeMuro
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XElb6_0gYsHKFo00

( KTLA ) — If you get a new Verizon phone in the mail, it’s not a scam.

The wireless company is sending new 4G LTE phones to customers still on Verizon’s 3G network.

Apple to roll out ‘lockdown’ feature in fall systems update

Verizon plans to shut down its 3G network at the end of the year, which means those 3G devices will no longer make or receive calls.

According to Verizon’s support page , the company will automatically activate sent devices after 30 days. If a customer doesn’t want the new phone, they can call customer support and ask to “decline the free phone for CDMA Sunset.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The replacement phones Verizon is sending are basic flip-style devices, including the 4G LTE Orbic Journey V, TCL FLIP Pro or Nokia 2720 V Flip phone. Contract and plan pricing will stay the same.

Verizon is one of the last major wireless providers to discontinue the use of its 3G network. AT&T shut down its 3G network in February, Sprint’s 3G network was retired in March, and T-Mobile plans to retire its 3G network this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Pa. woman issues grievance at PSP station, is arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman recently was arrested at a Pennsylvania State Police station while complaining about a traffic stop. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 23-year-old Fairview woman entered the PSP Girard station to complain about a recent traffic stop and ticket she had received. The report alleges that the woman “became argumentative, […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Father of jet truck driver reacts to son’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chris Darnell, 40, a driver for a Springfield-based jet truck company, died in a crash at a Michigan air show Saturday, July 2. “We are so sad,” wrote Chris Darnell’s father, Neal Darnell, in a Facebook post on the Shockwave page. “Just one month ago Chris turned 40. He was so well […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Customers#Customer Support#Nokia#T Mobile#Smart Phone#Ios#Lte#Cdma#At T#Sprint#Nexstar Media Inc
The Verge

Verizon’s cheapest unlimited plan will soon include some mobile hotspot data

Verizon is tossing a nice upgrade to subscribers of its lower-cost 5G Start unlimited plan: beginning June 16th, the plan will include 5GB of premium mobile hotspot data at no extra cost. Right now, the plan doesn’t offer hotspot data at all, and it’s the only Verizon unlimited plan to not have it. Verizon spokesperson Ashley Colette tells The Verge that customers will get access to the hotspot data by their bill cycle, meaning 5G Start subscribers shouldn’t have to make any changes on their end to use the data.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Three budget-friendly Samsung smartphones getting Android 12 updates

Samsung is truly on a roll when it comes to Android 12 updates, but it was bound to be this way sooner or later considering how many phones the South Korean giant launches every year. After upgrading most of its flagships, new and old, Samsung has turned its attention to the Galaxy A series and other affordable phones.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day Samsung phone deals 2022

We're tracking the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy phone deals during Amazon's big sale. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new daily driver, Prime Day 2022 is your ticket to saving big. Samsung's family of Galaxy phones range from budget to midrange to premium. They are...
SHOPPING
Android Authority

How to tell if someone blocked your number on iPhone

If you are making unwanted phone calls or messages on an iPhone to someone, it is entirely possible that the recipient of these messages will finally decide to block you. But if you genuinely didn’t mean to harass them, and you’re unsure of your current standing with them, how do you know if your number has been blocked on an iPhone? What are the tell-tale signs?
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
abc27 News

Victim identified in fatal York County crash

LOWER CHANCEFOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Lower Chanceford Township, York County, on Tuesday, July 5, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The victim was reportedly an occupant of a vehicle that hit a tree and went down an embankment...
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, Pa. (WETM) – A Wellsboro man has been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly using more than $400,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to buy a vacation home in Alabama, according to a U.S. Attorney. Nicholas Perkins, 57, was charged on June 28, 2022 in connection to the alleged...
WELLSBORO, PA
The Verge

Verizon is sending free 4G flip phones to customers who haven’t moved on from 3G

After a few delays, Verizon seems poised to actually follow through on shutting down its 3G CDMA network at the end of this year. But the carrier is still contending with a subset of customers who sat out the 4G LTE era and haven’t yet upgraded their 3G phones. So, as 2022 rolls onward, Verizon is sending those wireless subscribers a free extremely basic flip phone to prevent them from losing connectivity when the 3G network goes offline.
RETAIL
abc27 News

Lancaster County man sentenced for robbery and high-speed chase after using meth

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia, Lancaster County, man was sentenced to 7-16 years in prison after an April 2021 robbery and high-speed chase. Around 3 a.m. on April 18, 2021, East Lampeter Township Police pursued a black Volkswagen Jetta traveling above 100 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour section of Lincoln Highway East, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reports. The car traveled into Strasburg Borough. The vehicle was registered to 29-year-old Joel White.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy