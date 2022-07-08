Overturned concrete truck stops traffic in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – An overturned concrete truck has caused closures on Highway 259, south of Kilgore, between BU 259 and FM 1249, according to the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler (TxDOT Tyler).

Officials said that the roadway is expected to reopen around 10 a.m.

Photo courtesy of TxDOT Tyler

