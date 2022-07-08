ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

Overturned concrete truck stops traffic in Rusk County

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VuZC_0gYsHD4j00

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – An overturned concrete truck has caused closures on Highway 259, south of Kilgore, between BU 259 and FM 1249, according to the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler (TxDOT Tyler).

Van city officials urge conservation of water amid drought restrictions

Officials said that the roadway is expected to reopen around 10 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205Rlc_0gYsHD4j00
Photo courtesy of TxDOT Tyler
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

I-20 in Harrison County shut down overnight Sunday

MARSHALL, Texas - Interstate 20 in Harrison County will be shut down to traffic in both directions overnight Sunday as work on the U.S. 59 bridge continues. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the road will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday, both on the eastbound and westbound lanes. Traffic will be diverted onto the exit ramps.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this coming week. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be continuing hot mix overlay on FM 449, eastbound and westbound from Sam Page Rd. to the Harrison County line. Expect delays. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will be repairing low shoulders on FM 2089. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be doing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Major crash on SH 322 near CR 2121 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — According to Rusk County Office, there is a major crash involving two vehicles on SH 322 near County Road 2121. Avoid this area and seek other routes, Rusk County Office said. CBS19 will update this article with more information once it is available.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Tyler, TX
Traffic
Rusk County, TX
Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
County
Rusk County, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KLTV

Oncor working to restore power to 1,032 Lufkin customers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A fallen tree branch is to blame for a power outage in Lufkin. Power company representatives say service should be restored soon. Oncor spokesperson Andy Morgan said that, as of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, 1,032 customers were without electricity in Lufkin due to a tree branch falling on a feeder line. However, Morgan said that he expects the majority of customers will have service restored by 6:15 p.m., but some customers may not see service restored until later in the evening.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

More cars running red lights in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the summer months, East Texas police officers notice more people running red lights. On the lighter end of consequences, the red light runner could get a hefty fine beginning at $284 in Longview. On the heavier end, someone can get seriously hurt or worse. Hazel...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot Tyler Copyright#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
kjas.com

Drowning reported on the north end of Lake Sam Rayburn

Texas Parks and Wildlife says that a drowning occurred Thursday on the north end of Lake Sam Rayburn. Game Wardens say it happened near Shirley Creek Marina, which is about 5 miles south of Etoile. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is quoting Game Warden Randy Stovall as saying that the...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire Marshal rules Kilgore Best Western fire accidental

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The fire at the Best Western Inn in Kilgore last month has officially been ruled as accidental and electrical in nature, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. No injuries were reported from the June 13 fire, and officials reported that the bottom floor of the hotel was still […]
KILGORE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Video Of Alleged Theft By Smith County TX Constables Released

We've been following the continued fallout from the arrests and indictments of a Smith County Constable and his deputies after they were accused of theft while serving a warrant at a residence last year. The case of a Smith County Constable who is currently locked up in the Gregg County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead after Tyler house fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that two people died after a house fire in Tyler Friday morning. The second deceased person was the individual that was unaccounted for, said officials. Firefighters confirmed a man and woman died in the fire and the man’s body has been sent for an autopsy. […]
TYLER, TX
East Texas News

Ashby Named East Texan of the Year

LUFKIN — State Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, was named East Texan of the Year for 2022 at the annual meeting of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments held June 23 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The award was presented by State Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville,...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Tyler man describes escaping deadly apartment fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A fire destroyed apartment homes in Tyler early Friday morning. One of the residents tells their story of how they escaped. “This was scary it was terrifying like my life was at risk the other residents their life were at risk,” said Rhett Kenyon. Five tenants...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in Fourth of July crash near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a crash on the Fourth of July almost half a mile west of Lindale, according to DPS. A DPS report says that 37-year-old Esperanza H. Guillen was driving a 2019 Zhejiang Tao Tao EVO 50, travelling south on CR 4191, while a 2003 Buick Century […]
LINDALE, TX
KFDM-TV

Another death reported at Lake Sam Rayburn

LAKE SAM RAYBURN — Texas Parks and Wildlife says that a drowning occurred Thursday on the north end of Lake Sam Rayburn, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. Game Wardens say it happened near Shirley Creek Marina, which is about 5 miles south of Etoile.
ACCIDENTS
KETK / FOX51 News

Interim Smith County Precinct 1 Constable sworn in Friday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County swore in the interim Smith County Precinct 1 Constable on Friday. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Derrick Choice administered the oath for Ralph Caraway Jr. Caraway’s father held the bible while his family attended the ceremony. Caraway has worked as an investigator for the Smith County District […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy