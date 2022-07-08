Overturned concrete truck stops traffic in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – An overturned concrete truck has caused closures on Highway 259, south of Kilgore, between BU 259 and FM 1249, according to the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler (TxDOT Tyler).Van city officials urge conservation of water amid drought restrictions
Officials said that the roadway is expected to reopen around 10 a.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0