The official high temperature today is 101!! Now, who in his right mind would host a yard sale today? Yes, you’re looking at him (pic below). We were far from the record of 110 set in 1979. Add in the humidity, and we are living under “pressure cooker” conditions. The heat could activate potentially strong t-showers tonight. Here’s your forecast…

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO