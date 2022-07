Ferris, Texas will soon offer free medical and dental care to its residents.Hush Naidoo Jade/Unsplash. A small community on the edge of the Dallas Fort-Worth area is working to provide free basic health care to everyone who lives there. According to Fox 4, the city of Ferris is holding a clinic with free dental services on Friday and Saturday. The event called Operation Ferris is a taste of a health care program that could serve as a model for other communities.

1 DAY AGO