Beaumont, TX

Search underway for missing 15-year-old Beaumont girl believed to be with 41-year-old man, authorities say

By Erica Ponder
Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl that is believed to be with a 41-year-old man. Officers with...

www.click2houston.com

Click2Houston.com

State
Texas State
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Person
Scott Brown
#Fbi#
NewsBreak
Public Safety
