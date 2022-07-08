ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Wild species support half of world’s population, report finds

By Patrick Greenfield
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hol99_0gYsFyca00
Reef fish at a market in Jimbaran, Bali. Little is wasted in catches from small fisheries, while millions of tonnes a year are discarded in large-scale fishing.

Wild plants, animals, fungi and algae support half of the world’s population but their future use is threatened by overexploitation, according to a new assessment by leading scientists.

From the 10,000 known wild species that humans harvest for food to the firewood that one in three people need for cooking, nature is key to the livelihoods and survival of billions of people in developed and developing countries, says a new UN report.

Amid a global food crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the study offers insights into how humans can more sustainably use resources from ecosystems, drawing on more than 6,200 sources, about 200 contributing authors and holders of Indigenous and local knowledge, with a summary approved this week by 139 countries in the German city of Bonn.

They found that about 50,000 wild species are known to be used for medicine, energy, food, building materials, recreation and Indigenous cultural practices, upon which 70% of the world’s poor directly depend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZiSr_0gYsFyca00
Pirarucu fish had almost disappeared from northern Brazil but Mamiraua Institute scientists have helped make the population more sustainable. Photograph: Bernardo Oliveira/AFP/Getty

Examples of the damaging practices include unsustainable fishing and logging, which have left one in three fisheries overexploited around the world and one in 10 tree species threatened with extinction. Plant groups such as cacti, orchids and cycads are particularly at risk, and unsustainable hunting has been identified as a threat to the survival of 1,341 wild mammal species, especially pronounced in large-bodied species with low reproduction rates.

The report also highlights lessons from sustainable practices around the world. The authors point to the early recovery of bluefin tuna in the Atlantic Ocean after the collapse in stocks in the 1990s and 2000s, and the more sustainable fishing of the enormous pirarucu fish in the Amazon, which involves community-based management.

The exploitation of the Earth’s natural resources is one of the five main drivers of the destruction of biodiversity, according to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (Ipbes), often referred to as “the IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] for biodiversity”. The new report also considered the future use of wild species and found that climate change, increasing demand and the improving efficiency of extractive technologies pose a significant challenge.

Dr Marla Emery, who co-chaired the assessment, said: “Half of humanity uses and benefits from the use of wild species. Their sustainability is essential for biodiversity conservation, and for human wellbeing.

“The information we have compiled gives us a great deal of hope, as well as models for how we can have more sustainable use of wild species in the world.”

The report, compiled over four years by 85 experts, underscores the importance of Indigenous and local knowledge in ensuring the sustainable use of wild species.

The use of wild species is also an important income source for millions of people. Before the pandemic, protected areas received 8 billion visits a year and generated $600bn (£500bn) annually. The legal trade in wild plants, algae and fungi is a billion-dollar industry.

Dilys Roe, head of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s sustainable use and livelihoods specialist group, said the standout finding of the report was the importance of wild species to billions of people, particularly to Indigenous and local communities.

“We have heard a lot about bans on the wildlife trade, a ban on wild meat consumption and so on, and I think this assessment really makes clear how key sustainable use of wild species is to human wellbeing,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEj8k_0gYsFyca00
Live crocodiles for sale at a ‘wet market’ in Lagos, Nigeria. Wildlife, or ‘bushmeat’, is a common source of food in much of west and central Africa. Photograph: Akintunde Akinleye/EPA

“It’s not just about subsistence use for local people. It also talks about commercial use and recognises the revenue generated from wild species as an important source of income, which is a really important incentive for conservation.”

The sustainable use of biodiversity is one of the three pillars of the UN convention on biological diversity, which will hold the Cop15 meeting in Montreal this December to agree targets on halting biodiversity loss, including those relating to the sustainable use of biodiversity.

Roe said an important limitation of the report was the lack of data about species that humans consume and exploit, but that existing information included in the assessment indicated that more often than not, human practices were sustainable.

“That’s a slightly different story to the one that we normally get told, which is usually much more negative,” she said. “But it does highlight the huge need for better information.”

Writing about the assessment for the Guardian, the UK government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said the report provided compelling evidence that humans were overexploiting wild species, and that governments must act at Cop15 to halt the decline.

“The last decade’s targets were not met; the next decade’s must be. Credible delivery plans will be required, and we need a robust mechanism for monitoring progress and holding ourselves to account,” he writes. “This is our chance to secure long-lasting agreements to protect our planet.”

age of extinction coverage here, and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Great White Sharks Are Being Scared From Their Habitat by Just Two Predators

There is no sea creature whose name inspires terror – rightly or wrongly – as much as the great white shark. With its sleek body optimized for hunting, its sharp teeth, and its (somewhat undeserved) reputation for enjoying human flesh, the great white (Carcharodon carcharias) is widely regarded as one of the ocean's top predators. And that's true, it is – but there's something even the great white fears.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Threatened Species#Biodiversity#Un#German
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Hermit Who Lived for 30 Years on a Secluded Island Went Back

Mafasumi Nagasaki on his island in 2014Alvero Cerezo/Docastaway. Masafumi Nagasaki or better known by some as the “naked hermit” has become somewhat famous for becoming the longest-lasting voluntary castaway alive. Nagasaki moved voluntarily to the island of Sotobanari, on the Yaeyama Islands, an archipelago in the southwest of Okinawa Prefecture, Japan in 1989.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheDailyBeast

Does This Major Archaeological Find Mean Fairies Should Be Taken Seriously?

Archaeologists in Sichuan Province, China announced this week they have uncovered evidence of ancient efforts to commune with fairies. A cache of bronze, jade, and gold artifacts as well as evidence of ancient sacrificial rituals were unearthed. Some of the artifacts, scientists said, are one-of-a-kind objects that hint at the “fairy world” of ancient Chinese religion and thought. But if you’re picturing folk religion and Tinkerbell, think again.
SCIENCE
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

354K+
Followers
85K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy