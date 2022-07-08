ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

DK Metcalf 2022 Fantasy Projections

Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeahawks receiver DK Metcalf finished last season with the same number of targets (129) he had the year prior, but he caught eight fewer passes with a sharp decline in receiving yards (1,303 – 967). Over his first two years, he gained 30 yards or more on 30 of his 141...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Stefon Diggs’ message to brother Trevon that’s sure to piss off Rams, Jalen Ramsey

It’s no secret that Stefon and Trevon Diggs are elite playmakers at their position. One is a top-end wide receiver while his brother is an interception machine at cornerback. They believe in each other’s talents so much, that the Buffalo Bills wide receiver names his top three cornerbacks in the league and noticeably leaves out Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Could Blake Jarwin improve the Packers' tight end room?

The tight end position in Green Bay is not necessarily in need of help. Tight end Robert Tonyan is reportedly "on track" to play in the team's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Elite run-blocking tight end Marcedes Lewis is back for his 17th NFL season. No. 3 tight end Josiah Deguara had a very nice rebound season (103.7 passer rating for QB Aaron Rodgers when targeting Deguara) after tearing his ACL as a rookie in 2020. Backup tight ends Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis both can play important roles if need be. But Tonyan is the only dangerous receiving threat at tight end. A free agent like Blake Jarwin, who isn't commanding a massive free agent market, could be a pass-catching option for the Packers at tight end if they wanted to go that route.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jeffery Simmons gives back to Mississippi

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has yet to get a second contract that he clearly has earned. That hasn’t stopped him from writing big checks to the institutions that helped get him to where he now is. Via Stefan Krajisnik of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Simmons spent the week...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Outlook, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Yardbarker

Should the Packers sign veteran WR Mohamed Sanu?

The Green Bay Packers are not short on veterans, especially when it comes to their wide receivers room. Despite drafting three rookies in April's draft (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure), the team also has three receivers that are going into their fifth season or later. Randall Cobb is going into his 12th-career season. Sammy Watkins is entering his ninth-career season. Allen Lazard is entering his fifth-career season. So, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has a great balance of experience and youth. But with the losses of five-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams and deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay could still be looking for another veteran to help them out. But, it would have to be a veteran that has experience playing for LaFleur. That is where Mohamed Sanu comes in.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy