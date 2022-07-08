Fantasy Case Against DK Metcalf: Oh No, Geno

The summer is here, meaning we’re getting closer to the start of fantasy football drafts. Success in those drafts will come from landing terrific bargains in the middle to late rounds while avoiding players who could see their numbers decline compared to 2021. That latter exercise isn’t easy, however, especially in...
The Green Bay Packers are going to move into 2022 without All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Perhaps they could find that help through an old friend. Jared Cook is currently a free agent. Most Packer fans remember Cook as the recipient of the throw from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the team's divisional-round win against the Dallas Cowboys back in 2017. Cook brings 13 years of NFL experience. He is a two-time Pro Bowl tight end. That experience could be what brings him back to Green Bay on the back end of his career.
Coming to pass Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL has seen drama all offseason, and the quarterback position has not been an exception. Baker Mayfield is in Carolina and QBs were drafted and shuffled. What do the current rosters look like for all 32 teams?Arizona Cardinals Arizona Republic
Kyler Murray is the quarterback—if he is happy and Arizona finds a way to make him satisfied with his contract. Easier said than done. Other names on the roster are Jarrett Guarantino, Colt McCoy, and Trace McSorley. Would seem Kliff Kingsbury would need to have Murray to have playoff hopes. Grade: C+Atlanta Falcons Dale...
The tight end position in Green Bay is not necessarily in need of help. Tight end Robert Tonyan is reportedly "on track" to play in the team's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Elite run-blocking tight end Marcedes Lewis is back for his 17th NFL season. No. 3 tight end Josiah Deguara had a very nice rebound season (103.7 passer rating for QB Aaron Rodgers when targeting Deguara) after tearing his ACL as a rookie in 2020. Backup tight ends Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis both can play important roles if need be. But Tonyan is the only dangerous receiving threat at tight end. A free agent like Blake Jarwin, who isn't commanding a massive free agent market, could be a pass-catching option for the Packers at tight end if they wanted to go that route.
DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are a matchup headache for secondaries. Only two teams in the NFL had two wide receivers top 1,000 yards last season: the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers. Even with Rusell Wilson’s departure from Seattle, I still see these two individuals impressing fans with their...
The long break between minicamp and training camp is a good opportunity to learn from the best, so it’s great to see New Orleans Saints guard Calvin Throckmorton making the most of his summer by attending Lane Johnson’s “OL Masterminds” summit in Dallas. The weekend-long event brings together some of pro football’s best offensive linemen for several days of film study and field work, giving them hands-on experience with their peers.
Over the next couple of weeks, I will break down the depth chart for each Chargers position. Next, I project what the tight end room will look like heading into the 2022 season. TE1: Gerald Everett. After a one-year stint with Jared Cook as the Chargers’ top tight end, the...
When breaking down a team, it’s easy to focus on the stars. The Green Bay Packers are driven by four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the Minnesota Vikings feature premier receiver Justin Jefferson. Or, it’s easy to focus on the up-and-comers. Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is coming off an excellent rookie season, and there are high hopes for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as he enters Year 2.
* As the 2022 NFL season inches closer, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at the fantasy football outlook of multiple Washington Commanders players. Next up: will the Commanders defense return to fantasy relevance?. Will the Commanders' defense become a viable fantasy option again?. Every NFL season there...
The Cowboys’ offense during the 2021 season was a disappointment. They never really found an identity and often shelled up into an unfruitful snooze fest in games they weren’t up big in. Perhaps I’m a little harsh for a team that finished as the number 1 scoring offense, but it never really seemed like the offense was that of one that was the best in the NFL. Branded as one of the most explosive offenses heading into the year, the Cowboys had huge expectations. Early on, the Cowboys lived up to expectations. They posted over 28 points in every game but one before their week seven bye and looked the part as the league’s best offense. But.
The Green Bay Packers are not short on veterans, especially when it comes to their wide receivers room. Despite drafting three rookies in April's draft (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure), the team also has three receivers that are going into their fifth season or later. Randall Cobb is going into his 12th-career season. Sammy Watkins is entering his ninth-career season. Allen Lazard is entering his fifth-career season. So, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has a great balance of experience and youth. But with the losses of five-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams and deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay could still be looking for another veteran to help them out. But, it would have to be a veteran that has experience playing for LaFleur. That is where Mohamed Sanu comes in.
Comments / 0