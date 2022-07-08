ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

State police looking to ID person of interest from abortion rally

By Melanie DaSilva
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was at the scene of recent violence durin g a Roe v. Wade rally .

“Our investigation into the incident at the State House is ongoing and we’re asking members of the public to look at these pictures and see if the individual looks familiar,” Col. Darnell Weaver said.

State police released the following photos:

    Courtesy Rhode Island State Police
    Courtesy Rhode Island State Police
    Courtesy Rhode Island State Police
    Courtesy Rhode Island State Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln Barracks at (401) 444-1000.

