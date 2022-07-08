ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs SummerFest returns to River's Edge Park

By Zach Williamson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs will host the second annual SummerFest Saturday afternoon.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with all sorts of activities for families to enjoy.

SummerFest activities include three inflatables to bounce around in—the moonwalk, the Island Oasis Obstacle Course, and the Mega Three Lane Thrill.

Visitors can also partake in a chalk art mural project, face painting, lawn games and opportunities to win all kinds of prizes. A live DJ will be in attendance as well.

The first 300 attendees will receive a beach ball, and water and soda will be available for free while supplies last.

In fact, the only thing that isn't free is the food trucks that will be on hand.

"The mission of Council Bluffs is to improve the attractiveness and quality of life, and having an event like this in this beautiful park with everything being free, that really is a good event that we can provide for the people of Council Bluffs," City of Council Bluffs Recreation Events Manager Dan Bettmann said.

There will also be an opportunity to try lacrosse, as equipment and the Omaha Lacrosse Club will be at the event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Resurfacing work slated for portion of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) -- Resurfacing work is slated for a busy stretch of road just off Interstate-80 in Council Bluffs. City officials announced a road closure along Madison Avenue between the Interstate-80 on and off-ramps for approximately five days beginning Monday, July 11. Dennis Dofner is the city manager of streets and sewers. Dofner tells KMA News resurfacing work is set for the northbound lane of the road, which often deals with a significant amount of traffic due to the proximity to I-80.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
North Platte Telegraph

Take a swim through Omaha’s lake history

Lakeside living has never been more in vogue around Omaha. Just look at the luxury developments west of the city. Million-dollar homes on the shores of what had been sand and gravel pits, or creeks dammed for man-made lakes. But you might not believe that the first try at making...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Frustration grows over west Omaha recycling center

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s growing frustration with an Omaha recycling site that has become a dumping ground. It’s the one at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Elkhorn. “It looks pretty irresponsible to me,” said Taelyr Weekly of Elkhorn. Recycling bins are overflowing; trash bags are piled on top...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

House fire in Council Bluffs sends 1 person to the hospital

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs fire officials are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. The fire happened near 35th and Seventh avenues around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A neighbor said he heard someone yell "fire," smelled something burning and ran outside to help. He...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
point2homes.com

5623 S 190th Terrace, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68135

Lisa Marie Zimmerman, M: 402-660-9078, [email protected], www.betteromaha.com - AWESOME Millard home with park like setting and treed private backyard. This home has one of the largest lots in the subdivision, with a 6' wood privacy fence surrounding the property & backyard fire pit and picnic table area. There is a smaller chain link fence sectioning off a small area of the yard, near the house perfect for pets or kids. Fresh carpet & paint throughout home December 2021. Large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, all appliances stay! Deck off back is perfect for entertaining (new stain last season). Gate in the back leads to a path to the community play ground & SPLASH pad. Lower level has an additional sink with cabinets and counter top space with 3/4 bathroom perfect for a mother-in-law suite.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds open through Sept. 9

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) – The State of Nebraska has funds remaining through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The ERAP funds are available to eligible individuals who need assistance paying prospective rent, back rent and certain utilities including gas, water, sewage, electricity and internet assistance. The program will continue to accept applications through Sept. 9, 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska applications open for emergency rental assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska residents who qualify for COVID-19 emergency rental assistance are encouraged to apply. Nebraska still has remaining funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The fund is used for people with eligible needs, such as assistance paying rent, back rent, and certain utilities. Funding is reserved...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerfest#Dj#Art#Council Bluffs Summerfest#The Omaha Lacrosse Club
point2homes.com

7817 N 94 Circle, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68122

Ashley Cerveny, M: 402-618-5732, [email protected], https://www.kw.com - Wow! Come checkout this newly complete ranch home by THI builder in the newly developed Lake Cunningham Village! It is now available for purchase! Schedule a showing today or come to the open house Sat, July 9 from 10am-Noon or Sunday, July 10 from 10:30-12:30 You will be amazed at all the standard features! - SS appliances (including refrigerator) - Tankless Water Heater - Soft-close drawers in kitchen + baths - Large walk-in closet in owners bedroom - Sprinkler System - Quartz Countertops throughout - Vaulted Ceilings (ranch Plan) - main floor laundry - Extra storage/built-in cabinets in main bathroom and as an added bonus..the basement 4th bedroom/closet are framed and the ceiling is drywalled. Less work for you! Contact Listing agent for additional questions or for a list of other available lots/plans being built! 402-618-5732.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Teacher, student reunite in Omaha 41 years later over love of gardening

OMAHA -- One student can stick in a teacher’s mind even 41 years after they shared a classroom. For Beth Hudson, who taught fourth grade at Miller Park Elementary School in 1979-80, that student is Clark “Ace” Williams. Hudson, who works as a librarian in Walla Walla, Washington, and Williams reunited Monday at Omaha Permaculture near 41st and Grand Streets, where he works as a landscaper and beekeeper.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Female small business owners partake in Omaha pop-up makers market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 30 female-owned businesses set up shop just off of F Street for the first pop-up makers market. Vendors sold a variety of handmade goods. Things like candles, jewelry, art, and even kid’s clothing. Nicole Szymczak is a full-time hairstylist and part-time business owner....
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
WOWT

Benson Tower residents reveal concerns about building issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several residents from Benson Tower turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations. “Wow, my whole floor is done for,” said Anthony. Anthony, a Benson Tower resident, in February used a shirt to sop...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Shawn Mendez concert postponed in Omaha

The new boat is the department's solution to flooding scenarios. Since 1982 Nebraska's foster care system has turned directly to communities to help oversee the efforts of foster families.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Midwest Hop Yard transitioning into housing subdivision

PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth City Council was told Tuesday that current zoning regulations may hinder the former Midwest Hop Yard from a transition into a housing development. Wiles Development had drawn up plans for a 29-lot subdivision, but did not formally pursue it because of city regulations that require two...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Pro-choice advocates rally in Omaha

Thousands of Nebraskans signed petitions that call for voters to present a valid ID to be able to vote in the state. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana finished gathering signatures this afternoon just minutes before they were due at the secretary of state's office. Election 2022: Nebraska State Senator Mike Flood...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We might be witnessing the end of an era. VFW posts in Omaha and across the country are closing their doors. VFW halls across the country were already struggling, then COVID hit and delivered a knockout punch. Over in Carter Lake at VFW Post 9661, there’s...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy