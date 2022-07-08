Soft-Shell Crab Alert

“For one weekend only (July 14-17) Truluck’s will offer a limited-time entree of two Yucatan soft-shell crabs served deep fried on a bed of creamed spinach with grilled asparagus and onion salad finished with roasted pepper aioli for $44. An appetizer portion (one crab) will be available for...
Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
If you’re a big fan of Costco, you likely make a pit stop at the food court every now and again. They have delicious and cheap options including their famous $1.50 hot dog, pizza, sundaes, and chicken bakes. You can purchase a large piece of pizza for $1.99 or...
Subway is launching a streamlined menu with 12 new sandwiches that can be ordered by name or number. Called the Subway Series, this lineup of delicious sandwiches features the perfect combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce, and freshly baked bread, allowing customers to explore new options beyond their go-to build-your-own customization.
This post originally appeared on July 2, 2022, in Stephanie Wu’s newsletter, “From the Editor,” a roundup of the most vital news and stories in the food world. Read the archives and subscribe now. The place where I fell in love with fried chicken doesn’t exist anymore....
A new restaurant is replacing an old one in metro Phoenix.Farhad Ibrahimzade/Unsplash. There are a number of restaurant “concept” groups around the Valley that, when one restaurant fails to impress, instead of closing up shop and moving out of the space, the restaurant group simply changes up the menu, alters the decor, and rebrands the establishment. For these restaurant groups that have established enough equity to be able to swap in entirely new menus and decor on a semi-frequent basis, it does make it easier to eventually land on a menu that connects with customers. This is exactly what is happening with one local restaurant, as it closes down shop in preparation for a new restaurant to open in its place.
The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
Nothing says "small victory" than scoring a free meal from your favorite restaurant. Maybe you got lucky and won a free dinner in a drawing. Maybe you got enough points on the restaurant's app to score yourself a free burger or some fries. Either way, you certainly aren't complaining. Restaurants...
A local favorite restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The ability to not only survive but thrive, as a restaurant, is much like making the perfect recipe. It takes a number of ingredients in order to come out right. From proper atmosphere and decor to the menu, the offered dining experience, as well as a little bit of luck. But when it all mixes right, it makes for an exceptional restaurant that is enjoyed by thousands over the course of its life. One particular restaurant in metro Phoenix is now calling it quits, but its owners are doing so on their own terms.
One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments. Despite […]
A popular supermarket chain in Texas has announced plans to close one of its store locations in August. On Tuesday, Food City announced on its Facebook page that the El Paso location at 5400 Alameda Avenue would be closing down soon due to downsizing.
According the Miami Herald, a 217-pound loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off the Florida Panhandle, where rescuers realized that the massive turtle was carrying a ton of fishing debris. We’re talking about fishing rods, hooks, tons of fishing line, and weights. The sea turtle was discovered yesterday, after she...
Subway is unveiling their biggest menu change yet!. On July 5, Subway announced a new menu change called the Subway Series via a press release. The menu change features 12 new sandwiches which are broken up into 4 different categories: cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs. Along with the new menu,...
The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
There’s so much to love about Taco Bell: the versatility, the surprisingly healthy options, and, of course, the delicious tacos. But there’s way more to the menu than this classic item—in fact, some customers say tacos aren’t even t...
If you enjoy making fruit salad for summer, you may need to alter your recipe since at least one popular summer fruit is currently running low on stock. Many grocery stores and supermarkets across the US are starting to run low on kiwi fruit.
It's the most wonderful time of the year again, Thrillist reports, a day that's sandwiched between National Cookie Dough Day and National Porridge Day. You got it — it's National Onion Ring Day. Let's face it, we've never really needed a special occasion to eat onion rings. They're the...
A FAMILY got quite the surprise while vacationing when they caught a glimpse of a monstrous 15-foot great white shark. The spine-chilling encounter occurred on Monday while the family of five from Iowa were out on a charter boat fishing and learning how locals catch lobsters near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Vegetarian Burger King fans are in luck: the fast food chain just added not one, but two new plant-based burgers to their menu. The Impossible King and the Impossible Southwest Bacon Whopper made their debut this past Monday, June 27, and customers everywhere are rejoicing. So, what makes these menu...
Summertime is the quintessential picnic season which means lots of families will gather together at parks and backyards to enjoy seasonal staples like burgers, watermelon, and the beloved egg salad. But, as the temperature outside increases, keeping your food fresh and free from bacteria is essential in avoiding the dreaded chance of food poisoning.
Comments / 0