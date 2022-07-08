ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Monkeypox cases climb in the US, especially in these states

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – Since Sunday, six more states have reported their first cases of monkeypox, bringing the national total to 36 states that have seen at least one case of the virus this year.

Massachusetts reported the U.S.’s first case of the monkeypox virus in May in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Over 600 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and Puerto Rico since, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows .

California and New York have the greatest number of cases at 117 and 122, respectively. Those case counts are up from 95 and 90, respectively, reported by the CDC one week ago . Florida and Illinois have each reported just over 60 cases, up from the 51 and 53 reported last week.

Ten states have reported just one case, including Arkansas , Connecticut , Louisiana , Iowa , Michigan , and Wisconsin , all of which reported their first cases in the past week. Ten states have recorded over a dozen monkeypox cases since May.

The U.S. makes up less than 1% of the more than 7,000 monkeypox cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization .

Monkeypox, clinically known as orthopox , has sickened people for decades in Africa , but until May, the disease had not been known to cause significant outbreaks in multiple countries at the same time and involving people with no travel links to the continent.

It was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys being kept for research. It was found in humans 12 years later in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a child in a rural rainforest region where smallpox had since been eradicated, according to the World Health Organization .

People with monkeypox often experience symptoms like fever, body aches and a rash; most recover within weeks without needing medical care.

Who should get the monkeypox vaccine?

Scientists warn anyone who is in close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox or their clothing or bedsheets is at risk of infection. Vulnerable populations like children and pregnant women are thought more likely to suffer severe disease.

Some experts and advocates are warning the Biden administration is responding too slowly to the monkeypox outbreak, leaving the U.S. at risk of losing control of the disease . David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, said three areas, in particular, have been slow: "streamlining testing, making vaccines available, streamlining access to the best therapeutics."

In New York City, which is responsible for nearly 120 of the state's total cases, health officials say they've received thousands of monkeypox vaccine doses and appointments have been filling up quickly.

Earlier this week, commercial labs began testing for monkeypox , a move CDC Director Rochelle Walensky called a "key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease."

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

Woman arrested in Hattiesburg forgery case

UPDATE: HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said Melanie Johnson turned herself in to authorities on Friday, July 8. She was booked into the Forrest County Jail. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to a forgery case. Police said Melanie Johnson, 31, of Hattiesburg, has […]
deseret.com

Listeria outbreak in 10 states linked to this Florida treat

Public health officials believe they have identified the source of the Florida-linked listeria outbreak that has sickened 23 people — one of whom died — this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced suspected ties to Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream, which is sold only in Florida, and told those who have any in their freezer to throw the ice cream away.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Africa
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Politics
WJTV 12

Auburn Police warn ‘One Pill Can Kill’ after drug raid, arrests

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Three men are facing numerous drug charges after Fentanyl, pressed to make it appear like Xanax, and other drugs were recovered Thursday, July 7, when Auburn Police and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Rd. in Auburn. Detectives recovered a quantity of Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, […]
AUBURN, AL
WJTV 12

Man charged with murder after shooting victim dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshal Services Task Force arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a Jackson murder case on Friday, July 8. Jackson police said Kenneth Weathers, 61, was shot multiple times outside of a convenience store on Robinson Road on June 16. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On June 29, his family informed Jackson police that he died from his injuries.
JACKSON, MS
