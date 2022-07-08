ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are The Actors Behind The Characters In "Minions: The Rise Of Gru"

By Michele Bird
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ws51R_0gYsEJuM00

In case you haven't heard, Minions: The Rise of Gru recently debuted in theaters, and everyone is loving it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Th4sm_0gYsEJuM00
© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

In fact, it even sparked a viral TikTok trend where audiences were flocking to watch the movie in full-on suits — and no, I'm not kidding.

3 tickets to Minions: The Rise of Gru, please.

@UniversalPics 06:45 PM - 01 Jul 2022

For anyone curious about who voices who in the latest installment, I've got you covered. Take a look:

To start, Steve Carell voices Gru

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlGOm_0gYsEJuM00

Best known for: Playing Michael Scott in The Office

Where else you've seen him: Space Force , The Morning Show , Welcome to Marwen , Vice , the Despicable Me franchise, The Big Short , Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day , Foxcatcher , Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues , Crazy, Stupid, Love , Dinner for Schmucks , Date Night , Get Smart , and more

Araya Doheny / FilmMagic

Pierre Coffin voices the Minions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JvdN_0gYsEJuM00

Best known for: Directing and acting in both the Despicable Me and Minions franchises

Where else you've seen him: Primarily a series of TV and video shorts

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson voices Belle Bottom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zt4B_0gYsEJuM00

Best known for: Playing Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures

Where else you've seen her: Empire , Coffee & Kareem , What Men Want , Ralph Breaks the Internet , Acrimony , Proud Mary , Person of Interest , No Good Deed , the Think Like a Man series, Larry Crowne , The Karate Kid , and more

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

Michelle Yeoh voices Master Chow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVEvP_0gYsEJuM00

Best known for: Playing Eleanor Young in Crazy Rich Asians

Where else you've seen her: Everything Everywhere All at Once , Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , Gunpowder Milkshake , Star Trek: Discovery , Last Christmas , Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , Morgan , Marco Polo , Crouching Tiger , Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny , and more

Araya Doheny / FilmMagic

Russell Brand voices Dr. Nefario

Best known for: Playing Aldous Snow in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek

Where else you've seen him: Death on the Nile , Ballers , The Fight , Trolls , the Despicable Me franchise, Rock of Ages , Arthur , Bedtime Stories , and more

@russellbrand / Via instagram.com

Julie Andrews voices Gru's mom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gK7Ac_0gYsEJuM00

Best known for: Playing Maria in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins

Where else you've seen her: Bridgerton , Aquaman , the Shrek franchise, Tooth Fairy , Enchanted , The Princess Diaries franchise, and more

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Danny Trejo voices Stronghold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pn53n_0gYsEJuM00

Best known for: Playing Machete in the Machete franchise

Where else you've seen him: Victor and Valentino , Big City Greens , The Book of Boba Fett , The Legend of La Llorona , American Sicario , Muppets Haunted Mansion , American Horror Stories , Fast & Furious: Spy Racers , and more

Araya Doheny / FilmMagic

Jean-Claude Van Damme voices Jean-Clawed

Best known for: Playing Alex and Chad Wagner in Double Impact

Where else you've seen him: The Last Mercenary , Black Water , the Kickboxer franchise, the Kung Fu Panda franchise, The Expendables 2 , Assassination Games , and more

@jcvd / Via instagram.com

Dolph Lundgren voices Svengeance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYlnS_0gYsEJuM00

Best known for: Playing Ivan Drago in Rocky IV

Where else you've seen him: Castle Falls , Aquaman , Creed II , Black Water , Arrow , Kindergarten Cop 2 , The Hangover , The Expendables franchise, and more

Araya Doheny / FilmMagic

Alan Arkin voices Wild Knuckles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgOKQ_0gYsEJuM00

Best known for: Playing Lester Siegel in Argo

Where else you've seen him: The Kominsky Method , Dumbo , Love the Coopers , Million Dollar Arm , The Muppets , The Change-Up , Marley & Me , Get Smart , The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause , Little Miss Sunshine , America's Sweethearts , and more

Phillip Faraone / WireImage

Lucy Lawless voices Nun-Chuck

Best known for: Playing Xena, Meg, and Annie Day in Xena: Warrior Princess

Where else you've seen her: My Life Is Murder , Ash vs. Evil Dead , Salem , Parks and Recreation , Spartacus: Blood and Sand , Spartacus: Gods of the Arena , Battlestar Galactica , Bedtime Stories , and more

@reallucylawless / Via instagram.com

And finally, Jimmy O. Yang voices one of the henchmen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5cYQ_0gYsEJuM00

Best known for: Playing Bernard Tai in Crazy Rich Asians

Where else you've seen him: Space Force , Love Hard , Fantasy Island , Like a Boss , Silicon Valley , Fresh Off the Boat , The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part , The Happytime Murders , Patriots Day , and more

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Who's your favorite character in Minions: The Rise of Gru ? Tell me your pick in the comments!

© Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

