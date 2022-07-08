Here Are The Actors Behind The Characters In "Minions: The Rise Of Gru"

Related
Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia
Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
Michael Jackson convinced the 'Men in Black II' director to avoid making him an alien so that he could wear the famous black suit
Michael Jackson made a cameo in "Men in Black II." Director Barry Sonnenfeld said he originally wanted Jackson to play an alien, but the King of Pop refused. "He said, 'No, I want to wear the 'Men in Black' suit,'" Sonnenfeld recalled to Insider. When "Men in Black" came out...
Robin Williams Put His Foot Down To Protect ‘Jumanji’ Child Actors
Still regarded as a comedy legend, Robin Williams found humor in countless situations for his audience. Sadly, inside, he was not quite privy to that same fountain of happiness and privately struggled with depression. However much he quietly struggled, though, he would not let his younger colleagues get tasked with more than they were supposed to handle. This was especially evident when filming Jumanji.
‘Brian’s Song’ Actor Billy Dee Williams, ‘Misery’ Director Rob Reiner Remember James Caan As Hollywood Pays Tribute To An Icon
Refresh for updates… Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its greatest: James Caan is being remembered today as one of the best actors of his generation. “Team Mates and friends till the end,” tweeted Billy Dee Williams, who co-starred with Caan in the 1971 TV-movie classic Brian’s Song. “RIP Jimmy.” Williams included what appears to be a recent photo of the two.
‘The View’ Ratings Fall Off After Fans Boycott, Demanding Whoopi Goldberg Be Fired
Since 1997, The View has been entertaining viewers with its lighthearted stories and endearing female hosts. Originally created by TV legend Barbara Walters, the daytime talk show has endured for decades, even reaching No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among talk shows and news programs. Lately, however, the once-beloved...
Photos that show how drastically Millie Bobby Brown's style has changed over the years
The 18-year-old actor, best known for her roles in "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes," has recently started experimenting with daring fashion.
Winona Ryder in love! Stranger Things actress, 50, 'feels beau of 10 years Scott Mackinlay Hahn, 51, is a soulmate'... after dating Johnny Depp and Matt Damon
Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder has been dating her boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hahn for over 10 years. And the former 90s vet - who starred in massive films like Bram Stoker's Dracula and The Age Of Innocence - feels that he is her soulmate, according to UsWeekly. But though they...
Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie
Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!
We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'
Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
Selena Gomez Turns Heads At The ‘Only Murders’ Premiere In A High-Slit Silver Dress—She's On Fire!
Selena Gomez just absolutely stunned in a sparkling silver dress with an epic high-slit while gracing the Only Murders In The Building red carpet premiere. The “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker, 29, showed off her incredible figure at the Los Angeles event last week in a one-sleeve, glistening item from Michael Kors. The curve-hugging frock featured an waist-revealing side cut-out and high slit that flaunted her toned legs.
James Caan Dies: Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Remember Their ‘Godfather’ Costar
Earlier today, Hollywood and the world at large were heartbroken to learn that beloved Godfather star James Caan had died. The Oscar-nominated actor was 82 years old at the time of his death and lived a long and successful life. For those we admire most, however, it’s never quite long enough.
‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’: None of the Actors Were Informed About the Tunnel Scene
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is a 1971 movie adaptation of the popular book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. It takes fans into the wondrous world of Willy Wonka (played by Gene Wilder) and his candy-making factory where anything is possible. The characters in the film...
13 Times Celebs Were Rude To The Crew And Staff — And Got Caught
Some of these moments make me so uncomfy...
People Are Sharing The Current Trends They Think People Will Be Regretting In 20 Years, And I Actually Agree With A Lot Of These
"NFTs. I'm convinced that they're the Beanie Babies of the 2020s."
Jennifer Aniston Mourns 'Morning Show' Camera Assistant Gunnar Mortensen Who Died 'Suddenly and Tragically'
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on Thursday to mourn the death of a The Morning Show camera assistant, Gunnar Mortenson. "This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortenson," Aniston wrote on her Instagram story. "As a camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job. In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars during this difficult time. We are going to miss you Gunnar 💔"
James Caan Dies: ‘The Godfather’ Oscar Nominee, ‘Brian’s Song’ & ‘Elf’ Star Was 82
James Caan, the tough-guy actor who scored an Oscar nom as mafioso Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and an Emmy nom for playing NFL running back Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, among a host of big film and TV roles including Elf and Las Vegas, died Wednesday night in Los Angeles. He was 82. His family confirmed the news on Caan’s Twitter page but gave no other details.
