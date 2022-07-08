Former Badgers Ingold, Dekker facing off for a good cause this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — A pair of former Wisconsin Badgers are facing off for a good cause this weekend at the Duck Pond.

Former Badgers football star Alec Ingold and basketball star Sam Dekker will be the team captains for the first-ever “Battle 4 Wisconsin” charity softball game taking place at Warner Park at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The teams will also feature other former athletes and familiar faces.

The event will start with a Home Run Derby before the softball game itself gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

The game is being held to support Ingold’s charity, the Ingold Family Foundation, which is a non-profit that works to provide financial support, inspiration and motivation to youth in the community.

Ingold’s team will feature a number of Badgers football stars, including Ron Dayne, David Gilreath, Andrew Van Ginkel, Alex Erickson, Brooks Bollinger and Graham Mertz. Dekker’s team includes some big names who have called the Kohl Center home, including Jordan Taylor, Mike Wilkinson, Brian Butch, Ben Brust, Jordan Davis, and Tyler Wahl. Badgers softball star Morgan Kummer will also be on Ingold’s team, while Maddie Schwartz will be on Dekker’s team.

Tickets start at $20 and can be bought here . Autographs and photos with the players will be available after the game.

