Chemistry

Subnanometric Ru clusters with upshifted D band center improve performance for alkaline hydrogen evolution reaction

By Qi Hu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubnanometric metal clusters usually have unique electronic structures and may display electrocatalytic performance distinctive from single atoms (SAs) and larger nanoparticles (NPs). However, the electrocatalytic performance of clusters, especially the size-activity relationship at the sub-nanoscale, is largely unexplored. Here, we synthesize a series of Ru nanocrystals from single atoms, subnanometric clusters...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The expanding role of National Metrology Institutes in the quantum era

Emerging quantum technologies pose new measurement challenges, but also offer previously unknown measurement solutions. National metrology institutes are playing a leading role in this fast evolving world. Either Lord Kelvin, the inventor of the absolute temperature scale, or Peter Drucker, the man who invented modern business management, may have coined...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exploration of glassy state in Prussian blue analogues

Prussian blue analogues (PBAs) are archetypes of microporous coordination polymers/metal"“organic frameworks whose versatile composition allows for diverse functionalities. However, developments in PBAs have centred solely on their crystalline state, and the glassy state of PBAs has not been explored. Here we describe the preparation of the glassy state of PBAs via a mechanically induced crystal-to-glass transformation and explore their properties. The preservation of short-range metal"“ligand"“metal connectivity is confirmed, enabling the framework-based functionality and semiconductivity in the glass. The transformation also generates unconventional CNâˆ’ vacancies, followed by the reduction of metal sites. This leads to significant porosity enhancement in recrystallised PBA, enabled by further accessibility of isolated micropores. Finally, mechanical stability under stress for successful vitrification is correlated to defect contents and interstitial water. Our results demonstrate how mechanochemistry provides opportunities to explore glassy states of molecular framework materials in which the stable liquid state is absent.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The heterogeneous pharmacological medical biochemical network PharMeBINet

Heterogeneous biomedical pharmacological databases are important for multiple fields in bioinformatics. Hetionet is a freely available database combining diverse entities and relationships from 29 public resources. Therefore, it is used as the basis for this project. 19 additional pharmacological medical and biological databases such as CTD, DrugBank, and ClinVar are parsed and integrated into Neo4j. Afterwards, the information is merged into the Hetionet structure. Different mapping methods are used such as external identification systems or name mapping. The resulting open-source Neo4j database PharMeBINet has 2,869,407 different nodes with 66 labels and 15,883,653 relationships with 208 edge types. It is a heterogeneous database containing interconnected information on ADRs, diseases, drugs, genes, gene variations, proteins, and more. Relationships between these entities represent drug-drug interactions or drug-causes-ADR relations, to name a few. It has much potential for developing further data analyses including machine learning applications. A web application for accessing the database is free to use for everyone and available at https://pharmebi.net. Additionally, the database is deposited on Zenodo at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.6578218.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prediction of the potential distribution of the predatory mite Neoseiulus californicus (McGregor) in China under current and future climate scenarios

Neoseiulus californicus is a predatory mite with a wide global distribution that can effectively control a variety of pest mites. In this study, MaxEnt was used to analyse the potential distribution of N. californicus in China and the BCC-CSM2-MR model was used to predict changes in the suitable areas for the mite from 2021 to 2100 under the scenarios of SSP126, SSP245 and SSP585. The results showed that (1) the average of area under curve value of the model was over 0.95, which demonstrated an excellent model accuracy. (2) Annual mean temperature (Bio1), precipitation of coldest quarter (Bio19), and precipitation of driest quarter (Bio17) were the main climatic variables that affected and controlled the potential distribution of N. californicus, with suitable ranges of 6.97"“23.27Â Â°C, 71.36"“3924.8Â mm, and 41.94"“585.08Â mm, respectively. (3) The suitable areas for N. californicus were mainly distributed in the southern half of China, with a total suitable area of 226.22"‰Ã—"‰104 km2 in current. Under the future climate scenario, compared with the current scenario, lowly and moderately suitable areas of N. californicus increased, while highly suitable areas decreased. Therefore, it may be necessary to cultivate high-temperature resistant strains of N. californicus to adapt to future environmental changes.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Dynamic measurement of gravitational coupling between resonating beams in the hertz regime

To date, there have been few dynamic measurements of gravitation in the laboratory, and fully controlled quantitative experiments have been limited to frequencies in the millihertz regime. Here we introduce a fully characterized experiment at frequencies in the hertz regime, which allows a quantitative determination of the dynamic gravitational interaction between two parallel beams vibrating at 42"‰Hz in bending motion. A large amplitude vibration of the transmitter beam produces a gravitationally induced motion of the high-quality-factor resonant detector beam with amplitudes up to 10âˆ’11"‰m. The sub-picometre-resolution measurement is made possible by a setup that combines acoustical, mechanical and electrical isolation; a temperature-stable environment; heterodyne laser interferometry; and lock-in detection. The interaction is quantitatively modelled based on Newton's law of gravitation. Amplitude measurements at varying beam distances follow an inverse square law and agree with theoretical predictions to within approximately three percent. Furthermore, we extract the value of the gravitational constant G and near-field gravitational energy flow. We expect our experiment to enable progress in directions where current experimental evidence for dynamic gravitation is limited, such as the dynamic determination of G, inverse square law and gravitational shielding.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low self-esteem and the formation of global self-performance estimates in emerging adulthood

High self-esteem, an overall positive evaluation of self-worth, is a cornerstone of mental health. Previously we showed that people with low self-esteem differentially construct beliefs about momentary self-worth derived from social feedback. However, it remains unknown whether these anomalies extend to constructing beliefs about self-performance in a non-social context, in the absence of external feedback. Here, we examined this question using a novel behavioral paradigm probing subjects' self-performance estimates with or without external feedback. We analyzed data from young adults (N"‰="‰57) who were selected from a larger community sample (N"‰="‰2402) on the basis of occupying the bottom or top 10% of a reported self-esteem distribution. Participants performed a series of short blocks involving two perceptual decision-making tasks with varying degrees of difficulty, with or without feedback. At the end of each block, they had to decide on which task they thought they performed best, and gave subjective task ratings, providing two measures of self-performance estimates. We found no robust evidence of differences in objective performance between high and low self-esteem participants. Nevertheless, low self-esteem participants consistently underestimated their performance as expressed in lower subjective task ratings relative to high self-esteem participants. These results provide an initial window onto how cognitive processes underpinning the construction of self-performance estimates across different contexts map on to global dispositions relevant to mental health such as self-esteem.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Neuron numbers link innovativeness with both absolute and relative brain size in birds

A longstanding issue in biology is whether the intelligence of animals can be predicted by absolute or relative brain size. However, progress has been hampered by an insufficient understanding of how neuron numbers shape internal brain organization and cognitive performance. On the basis of estimations of neuron numbers for 111 bird species, we show here that the number of neurons in the pallial telencephalon is positively associated with a major expression of intelligence: innovation propensity. The number of pallial neurons, in turn, is greater in brains that are larger in both absolute and relative terms and positively covaries with longer post-hatching development periods. Thus, our analyses show that neuron numbers link cognitive performance to both absolute and relative brain size through developmental adjustments. These findings help unify neuro-anatomical measures at multiple levels, reconciling contradictory views over the biological significance of brain expansion. The results also highlight the value of a life history perspective to advance our understanding of the evolutionary bases of the connections between brain and cognition.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Landmark Webb telescope releases first science image — astronomers are in awe

Galaxies from near the dawn of time pepper the deepest-ever look into the night sky. You have full access to this article via your institution. The wait is over. The first scientific image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has dropped, and astronomers are mesmerized. US President Joe Biden released the historic picture, which is the deepest astronomical image of the distant Universe, during a press conference at the White House on Monday. NASA will publish more images on 12 July.
ASTRONOMY
#D Band#Hydrogen Production#Alkaline#Hydrogenation
Nature.com

Enhanced leaf turnover and nitrogen recycling sustain CO fertilization effect on tree-ring growth

Whether increased photosynthates under elevated atmospheric CO2 could translate into sustained biomass accumulation in forest trees remains uncertain. Here we demonstrate how tree radial growth is closely linked to litterfall dynamics, which enhances nitrogen recycling to support a sustained effect of CO2 fertilization on tree-ring growth. Our ten-year observations in two alpine treeline forests indicated that annual (or seasonal) stem radial increments generally had a positive relationship with the previous year’s (or season’s) litterfall and its associated nitrogen return and resorption. Annual tree-ring width, annual litterfall and annual nitrogen return and resorption all showed an increasing trend during 2007–2017, and most of the variations were explained by elevated atmospheric CO2 rather than climate change. Similar patterns were found in the longer time series of tree-ring width index from 1986–2017. The regional representativeness of our observed patterns was confirmed by the literature data of six other tree species at 11 treeline sites over the Tibetan Plateau. Enhanced nitrogen recycling through increased litterfall under elevated atmospheric CO2 supports a general increasing trend of tree-ring growth in recent decades, especially in cold and nitrogen-poor environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gait analysis dataset of healthy volunteers and patients before and 6 months after total hip arthroplasty

Clinical gait analysis is a promising approach for quantifying gait deviations and assessing the impairments altering gait in patients with osteoarthritis. There is a lack of consensus on the identification of kinematic outcomes that could be used for the diagnosis and follow up in patients. The proposed dataset has been established on 80 asymptomatic participants and 106 patients with unilateral hip osteoarthritis before and 6 months after arthroplasty. All volunteers walked along a 6 meters straight line at their self-selected speed. Three dimensional trajectories of 35 reflective markers were simultaneously recorded and Plugin Gait Bones, angles, Center of Mass trajectories and ground reaction forces were computed. Gait video recordings, when available, anthropometric and demographic descriptions are also available. A minimum of 10 trials have been made available in the weka file format and C3D file to enhance the use of machine learning algorithms. We aim to share this dataset to facilitate the identification of new movement-related kinematic outcomes for improving the diagnosis and follow up in patients with hip OA.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Daily briefing: COVID variants spotted early in sewage

Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants detected in wastewater up to two weeks before they turned up in tests in clinics. Plus, the first image from the Webb telescope comes early and how to find, read and organize papers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Memory of chirality in a room temperature flow electrochemical reactor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-73957-6, published online 06 October 2020. An investigation by Cardiff University has concluded that Thomas Wirth was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The author list now reads. "Tomas Hardwick, Rossana Cicala, Thomas Wirth & Nisar Ahmed". The Author Contributions...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements

Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A prospective study using an individualized nomogram to predict the success rate of external cephalic version

To establish a clinical-based nomogram for predicting the success rate of external cephalic version (ECV) through a prospective study. This was a single-center prospective study that collected eligible breech pregnant women. 152 participants were enrolled in the training cohort, who received ECV procedures performed by a single operator. We used the training cohort to establish regression equations and prediction models. These variables include maternal factors (age, operation gestational age, pre-pregnancy BMI (Body Mass Index), operation BMI, BMI increase, multipara), ultrasound factors (fetal weight estimation, amniotic fluid index, placental location, type of breech presentation, spinal position), and anesthesia. Univariate and multivariable analyses were used to screen the factors affecting the success of ECV. A nomogram scoring model was established based on these factors. And C-index, DCA (Decision Curve Analysis) and calibration curve, Hosmer"“Lemeshow test was used to verify the prediction effect of the model. Finally, 33 participants were enrolled in the testing cohort who received ECV with an unrestricted operator. We used C-index, DCA (decision curve analysis), and Hosmer"“Lemeshow to verify the application value of the prediction model. The calibration curves and ROC curves of both the training cohort and testing cohort are plotted for internal and external validation of the model. The ECV success rate of the training cohort was 62.5%. Univariate analysis showed that the predictors related to the success rate of ECV were age, BMI increase value, AFI (amniotic fluid index), breech type, placental location, spinal position, anesthesia, and multipara. The prediction thresholds of the corresponding indexes were calculated according to the Youden index. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that BMI increase"‰â‰¥"‰3.85Â kg/m2, AFI"‰â‰¥"‰10.6Â cm, anesthesia, multipara, and non-anterior placenta were independent predictors of ECV success. Through the internal and external validation, it is confirmed that the model has a good calibration and prediction ability. Our nomogram has a good ability to predict the success rate of ECV.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The heritability of BMI varies across the range of BMI-a heritability curve analysis in a twin cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The heritability of traits such as body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity, is generally estimated using family and twin studies, and increasingly by molecular genetic approaches. These studies generally assume that genetic effects are uniform across all trait values, yet there is emerging evidence that this may not always be the case.
NORWAY
Nature.com

Democratizing plant genomics to accelerate global food production

Building on the fundamental discoveries of Mendel, plant genomics has had a major role in advancing the genetic improvement of crops worldwide, particularly in developed economies where the technologies are easily accessible. From cumbersome to more miniaturized high-throughput sequencing technologies, the field continues to evolve, providing vast opportunities for studying plant genomes with varying levels of complexity and potential real-life applications.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Coordinated motions of multiple robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network

This paper addresses coordinated problem of uncertain robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network. Given interconnections between agents are weighted by nonnegative definite matrices, we present a sufficient and necessary condition about zero eigenvalues of matrix-weighted Laplacian and types of coordinated behaviors for multiple agents. Based on the condition, two novel control schemes are proposed for the networked robots by introducing matrix-weighted network. We employ the decomposition approach and Lyapunov-like approach to show coordinated motions of the networked system, and demonstrate that the proposed controls are capable of ensuring the robotic agents reach complete/cluster consensus and complete/cluster synchronization. Finally, some numerical examples and simulations demonstrate the obtained theoretical results.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Light People: Professor Xianfeng Chen spoke about integrated photonics

In 1969, Stewart E. Miller published "Integrated optics: an introduction", which outlined a proposal for a miniature form of laser beam circuitry, marking the first research paper about what is now known as integrated photonics. Now half a century has passed, integrated photonics grew robustly from integrating a limited number of devices and functions towards versatile and industrialized photonic integrated circuits. In this interview, Light: Science & Applications invited Prof. Xianfeng Chen [see the "Short Bio" section] to share his insight about the past, present and future of integrated photonics.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Time moderates the interplay between 5-HTTLPR and stress on depression risk: gene x environment interaction as a dynamic process

The serotonin-transporter-linked promoter region (5-HTTLPR) has been widely investigated as contributing to depression vulnerability. Nevertheless, empirical research provides wide contrasting findings regarding its involvement in the etiopathogenesis of the disorder. Our hypothesis was that such discrepancy can be explained considering time as moderating factor. We explored this hypothesis, exploiting a meta analytic approach. We searched PubMed, PsychoINFO, Scopus and EMBASE databases and 1096 studies were identified and screened, resulting in 22 studies to be included in the meta-analyses. The effect of the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction on depression risk was found to be moderated by the following temporal factors: the duration of stress (i.e. chronic vs. acute) and the time interval between end of stress and assessment of depression (i.e. within 1"‰year vs. more than 1"‰year). When stratifying for the duration of stress, the effect of the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction emerged only in the case of chronic stress, with a significant subgroup difference (p"‰="‰0.004). The stratification according to time interval revealed a significant interaction only for intervals within 1"‰year, though no difference between subgroups was found. The critical role of time interval clearly emerged when considering only chronic stress: a significant effect of the 5-HTTLPR and stress interaction was confirmed exclusively within 1"‰year and a significant subgroup difference was found (p"‰="‰0.01). These results show that the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction is a dynamic process, producing different effects at different time points, and indirectly confirm that s-allele carriers are both at higher risk and more capable to recover from depression. Overall, these findings expand the current view of the interplay between 5-HTTLPR and stress adding the temporal dimension, that results in a three-way interaction: gene x environment x time.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

DeepLoop robustly maps chromatin interactions from sparse allele-resolved or single-cell Hi-C data at kilobase resolution

Mapping chromatin loops from noisy Hi-C heatmaps remains a major challenge. Here we present DeepLoop, which performs rigorous bias correction followed by deep-learning-based signal enhancement for robust chromatin interaction mapping from low-depth Hi-C data. DeepLoop enables loop-resolution, single-cell Hi-C analysis. It also achieves a cross-platform convergence between different Hi-C protocols and micrococcal nuclease (micro-C). DeepLoop allowed us to map the genetic and epigenetic determinants of allele-specific chromatin interactions in the human genome. We nominate new loci with allele-specific interactions governed by imprinting or allelic DNA methylation. We also discovered that, in the inactivated X chromosome (Xi), local loops at the DXZ4 'megadomain' boundary escape X-inactivation but the FIRRE 'superloop' locus does not. Importantly, DeepLoop can pinpoint heterozygous single-nucleotide polymorphisms and large structure variants that cause allelic chromatin loops, many of which rewire enhancers with transcription consequences. Taken together, DeepLoop expands the use of Hi-C to provide loop-resolution insights into the genetics of the three-dimensional genome.
COMPUTERS

