ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Family found living with stockpiled weapons inside Nevada children’s museum, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man was arrested in Carson City when sheriff’s deputies said they found him living inside storage rooms at a museum with his family.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada for a report of an unsupervised 2-year-old.

“The child was actually found by a business,” Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told KOLO. “He had gotten out, crossed a very busy, very busy main artery.”

Deputies identified Wilbert Calhoun as the child’s father. One of Calhoun’s older children told deputies that the family lived in the museum, and that the toddler had found a way out of the building while the family was watching a movie, Carson Now reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1S3F_0gYsE16X00
Wilbert Calhoun arrested, accused of living in museum Wilbert Calhoun booking photo. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

The family, which includes five children, had been living inside storage rooms at the museum, deputies told KOLO.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Furlong told KOLO.

Deputies told KOLO that multiple weapons, silencers and marijuana were also found inside the museum. Among the items found, according to Carson Now, were three suppressors not allowed without federal government approval.

Both Calhoun and his wife worked for the museum, with Calhoun acting as janitor and his wife as manager, KOLO reported. Both have since been fired.

The firearms were kept in a hardware room, next to a children’s arts and crafts room, was not locked and “could easily be accessed by a wandering child,” according to a police report obtained by Carson Now.

“It was incredibly shocking,” museum board president Nathan Tobey told Carson Now. “There was definitely a sense of betrayal, especially because (Calhoun’s Wife) had been doing such a great job as manager.”

A sign on the board indicated that the children’s museum would be closed through Monday, as the board works to hire a new manager, KOLO reported.

Calhoun was arrested on child neglect and gun charges, according to jail records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Board#Kolo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
117K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy