Family found living with stockpiled weapons inside Nevada children’s museum, deputies say

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man was arrested in Carson City when sheriff’s deputies said they found him living inside storage rooms at a museum with his family.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada for a report of an unsupervised 2-year-old.

“The child was actually found by a business,” Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told KOLO. “He had gotten out, crossed a very busy, very busy main artery.”

Deputies identified Wilbert Calhoun as the child’s father. One of Calhoun’s older children told deputies that the family lived in the museum, and that the toddler had found a way out of the building while the family was watching a movie, Carson Now reported.

Wilbert Calhoun arrested, accused of living in museum Wilbert Calhoun booking photo. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

The family, which includes five children, had been living inside storage rooms at the museum, deputies told KOLO.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Furlong told KOLO.

Deputies told KOLO that multiple weapons, silencers and marijuana were also found inside the museum. Among the items found, according to Carson Now, were three suppressors not allowed without federal government approval.

Both Calhoun and his wife worked for the museum, with Calhoun acting as janitor and his wife as manager, KOLO reported. Both have since been fired.

The firearms were kept in a hardware room, next to a children’s arts and crafts room, was not locked and “could easily be accessed by a wandering child,” according to a police report obtained by Carson Now.

“It was incredibly shocking,” museum board president Nathan Tobey told Carson Now. “There was definitely a sense of betrayal, especially because (Calhoun’s Wife) had been doing such a great job as manager.”

A sign on the board indicated that the children’s museum would be closed through Monday, as the board works to hire a new manager, KOLO reported.

Calhoun was arrested on child neglect and gun charges, according to jail records.

