Knoxville Police: 2 children found wandering; parents located
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Knoxville Police said Friday morning the parents of two children found wandering unattended had been located.
“Thank you for helping spread the word, as always!” KPD tweeted .
The Knoxville Police Department was asking for the public’s help in identifying two children found Friday wandering unattended in the area of Heiskell Avenue and Central Street.
- Tips sought in Carter County ‘severe vandalism’ case
- Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside
- Amid inflation, shop back-to-school early — but not all at once
- Six Flags in California to debut record-breaking Wonder Woman coaster
- VIDEO: Gunman in straw hat climbs through Wendy’s drive-thru window, steals cash drawer
KPD shared photos of the children and said officers had been unable to learn their names and where they live.
Anyone with information that could assist is urged to call 911 or 865-215-4010.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 7