Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police: 2 children found wandering; parents located

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Knoxville Police said Friday morning the parents of two children found wandering unattended had been located.

“Thank you for helping spread the word, as always!” KPD tweeted .

The Knoxville Police Department was asking for the public’s help in identifying two children found Friday wandering unattended in the area of Heiskell Avenue and Central Street.

KPD shared photos of the children and said officers had been unable to learn their names and where they live.

(Photos: Knoxville Police)

Anyone with information that could assist is urged to call 911 or 865-215-4010.

