ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities for Americans, poll finds

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pyGE_0gYsDSds00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans, a new poll shows, marking an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections.

Forty percent of U.S. adults specifically name inflation in an open-ended question as one of up to five priorities for the government to work on in the next year, according to a June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s a sharp rise from 14% in December and less than 1% the year prior. Seventy-seven percent mention the economy in any way, up from 68% in December.

Now, too, Americans increasingly call their personal finances a major issue : 44% mention it, up from 24% in December and 12% the year before. That includes more mentioning gas or energy prices (33% now vs. 10% in December) and food costs (9% vs. less than 1%).

U.S. jobless claims rise to 235k, most in nearly six months

Those shifts may be advantageous to Republicans as they campaign to win control of Congress in this year’s midterms; the economy has increasingly been a sore subject for President Joe Biden . Still, the economy isn’t the only issue getting more attention this year. Many also prioritize other issues that are core to Biden and Democrats’ agenda, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy, which could help Democrats as they try to pad — or at least protect — their razor-thin majority.

In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.

Sara Rodriguez said she’s concerned about the impact of rising prices of goods, gas and oil on her household’s finances, especially because her income isn’t keeping up.

“We’ve had a savings built up and we’re noticing that it’s definitely going down fast because we don’t make enough money to cover how much the cost of everything has risen,” the 43-year-old quality control coordinator in Bristol, Connecticut, said.

Rodriguez and her husband and son have had to get to their workplaces and run errands using one car over the last couple of months because of her husband’s broken-down truck.

“We just haven’t had the money to get it back on the road,” she said.

The rise in concerns about the economy is paired with a steep decline in the percentage naming COVID-19 as a top issue, even as new variants continue to emerge: Now just 4% mention it, down from 37% in December 2021 and 53% in December 2020.

Republicans remain more likely than Democrats to mention the economy and inflation or personal finances and gas prices as top issues, but the sharp changes since December are bipartisan.

Daniel Collier, a 39-year-old construction worker in Waynesville, Missouri, thinks lowering gas prices should be a priority.

Gasoline prices dip a quarter from recent $5 highs

“It’s hurt me financially,” he said. “I worry about being able to pay the rent, pay utilities.”

He blames Biden for inflation and “poor” economic conditions, saying he thinks the president is “incompetent.”

The poll shows 69% of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling the economy, including 93% of Republicans and 43% of Democrats. In May, facing an inflation rate at a 40-year high , most Americans said in an AP-NORC poll that they worried about the impact of higher than usual prices on their finances.

For 22-year-old Jakyra Green, rising prices have been prohibitive.

“It’s become very hard to even pay for anything, like rent, gas, and none of our wages are going up,” the college student in Goshen, Indiana, said. “I just spend less or try to not go out the house anymore.”

But Green identified other issues that concern her more. Abortion has long been on her mind as a priority, and it “feels real now” that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She also identified racism in the U.S. as an important problem.

Mentions of abortion or women’s rights increased sharply to 22% from just 8% in December following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. The poll shows 12% of U.S. adults mention racial issues, similar to December 2021, but a notable decline from 2020, when 24% called out racism as a chief priority.

“I have these two compounding identities being Black and a woman,” Green said, adding that it’s very concerning that Black women experience higher maternal mortality rates than white women. “It’s just so overwhelming right now in America.”

Mentions of gun issues also ticked up to 30% from 24% in December 2021 — both significantly higher compared with 5% in December 2020. The December 2021 poll was conducted just after a deadly shooting at a Michigan high school, which likely explains the sharp increase from 2020.

Charles Hagemeyer sees “so many different issues” facing the country. The economy affects him the most personally, but he called out the mass shooting in Highland Park on July 4 as evidence of a guns problem in the U.S. The poll was conducted before that attack, but after tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

“Gun violence is another big issue that’s on my mind constantly,” the 68-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, resident said. “You’re afraid to go out anymore.”

Hagemeyer thinks the country is past the point where gun control legislation could even be effective; still, he doesn’t see lawmakers coming together to solve any problem. Both sides have an “us versus them” mentality, he said.

The poll shows a majority of Americans — 57% — don’t think one party is better than the other at getting things done. Thirty-seven percent don’t think either is better at focusing on their priorities; the remainder split about evenly between the two parties. Politics is mentioned in some way as a top problem facing the country by 29% of Americans.

“It just doesn’t seem like anybody in government wants to work with each other and try to solve some of the issues that the American people face,” Hagemeyer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Jobs Blowout Cements Case for Another Big Fed Rate Hike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Another blowout jobs number will likely stiffen resolve at the Federal Reserve for a three-quarter-point interest rate increase at the central bank's July meeting, as the welcome news of a still-strong job market clashes with concern that it will eventually have to cool to ease inflation. The...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
FOXBusiness

US gas fueling up for ‘highest prices of a generation,’ energy expert warns

Despite a gas price "reprieve" this week, one energy expert cautioned the road to lower prices isn’t quite clear yet on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. "The people I know that chart this for a living think that the wholesale price could get above $5, which would indicate a $6 retail price," OPIS Energy Analysis global head Tom Kloza told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Biden will push for greater oil output on Mideast trip -Sullivan

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will make the case for greater oil production from OPEC nations to bring down gasoline prices when he meets Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia this week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
POTUS
Axios Twin Cities

Judge strikes down Minnesota abortion restrictions

A Minnesota judge on Monday struck down several of the state's longstanding abortion restrictions as unconstitutional, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that doctors administer all abortions. The big picture: The ruling comes as Minnesota providers prepare for increased demand from patients in surrounding states that are expected to ban or restrict the procedure in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. Background: While the right to an abortion is protected by the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling Doe v. Gomez, laws regulating and restricting the procedure had been in place for years.In...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Two sitting Michigan House members square off in 'Democratic family feud'

PONTIAC, Michigan — Two-term Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) is locked in a bitterly contested race with fellow Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) four weeks out from the primary, angering Democrats who wish they could focus on fighting Republicans instead of each other. The state's Aug. 2 member-on-member primary comes after...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#United States#Americans#Republicans#Congress#Democrats
nationalinterest.org

‘Wrath of God’: Former Russian President Warns Against War Crimes Investigation

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev alluded to the threat of nuclear escalation in a post about U.S. support for war crimes investigations. The West’s efforts to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could lead to irreversible nuclear escalation, warned former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. “Speaking at the St....
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order

A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders. — A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy