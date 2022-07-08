ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

11 years later, a video surfaces and galvanizes push to reopen police custody death case

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POLEs_0gYsCnGS00

The case of Robert Ricks, an Alexandria man who died while in police custody in 2011, has been given new life because of a video that was published on YouTube in late May.

Ricks was 23 when he died on Feb. 5, 2011. On Thursday, about 50 people gathered on the steps of the Rapides Parish Courthouse in downtown Alexandria to call for his death to be re-examined and for the resignation of Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood.

Aftermath of a son's death

There was an uproar after Ricks' death. His family, clergy members and the Alexandria chapter of the NAACP gathered outside Alexandria City Hall days later to seek answers.

"We are troubled and angry today," said Ameal Jones, then the president of the NAACP chapter. "This is an outrage, and certainly the whole community should rise up in protest."

A coroner's report months later ruled the death accidental, stating Ricks' schizophrenia and an almost lethal level of cocaine he had ingested combined to cause excited delirium.

Ricks also had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had left a local treatment facility just two days before his death.

Ricks' father, Lawrence Ricks, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit only days before the one-year mark of his son's death. He named as defendants the Alexandria Police and Fire departments, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, Acadian Ambulance and Taser International Inc.,

Also named were public officials associated with those entities and officers and deputies who were involved.

Inmates plead: 3 plead guilty in 2021 Alexandria homicide cases; Teen fails to get bond reduced

Jail suicide: Parents of woman who died by suicide in Rapides jail file lawsuit

He alleged police used excessive force, denied his son medical care and alleged product liability regarding the Tasers used to shock him twice, as well as other claims.

But by the time attorneys gave their opening statements on June 2, 2015, to jurors in the federal courthouse in Alexandria, only Taser International remained as a defendant. The other parties either were released after filing motions for dismissal or the elder Ricks had agreed to release them.

In her opening statement, attorney Carol Powell-Lexing laid the blame for Ricks' death on a specific Taser model. She alleged that the excited delirium diagnosis had been invented by the company's own expert as a way to deflect blame.

The diagnosis does have its detractors and supporters . The American Medical Association cautioned in 2021 against accepting it, while the American College of Emergency Physicians and National Association of Medical Examiners do recognize it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHgKw_0gYsCnGS00

When Powell-Lexing and her team wrapped their case, Taser International attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Dee Drell to dismiss the case.

Ricks' father's attorneys had failed to show or even identify a manufacturing defect in the Taser model used on the man, they wrote in a motion for judgment as a matter of law.

Drell agreed and granted the motion with prejudice, meaning Ricks' case couldn't be filed in court again. Because Drell granted the motion, jurors never deliberated the case.

Video brings courthouse protest

The unidentified person who posted the almost 14-minute edited video to YouTube on May 23 wrote they got the footage from a friend who had left his job at an unidentified news station.

When the friend left, he took about 10 thumbnail drives that had been sent to the station with him, read the YouTuber in the video's description. The account, named Robert Ricks, only has one video.

"I looked up the case on Robert Ricks and apparently there is video here that was never released to the public," wrote the person. "The footage is rather old, but I hope the family gets justice."

Ricks' family since has asked the U.S. Justice Department to look into the case, according to KALB-TV.

At Thursday's protest, Pastor Randy Harris said the video shows Ricks' "murder," and he demanded all those officers and deputies who were involved in February 2011 "come forth and tell the truth."

Harris said the family and their supporters would be approaching Brandon Brown, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, to present reasons they believe the case should be revisited.

Mental crises and police: As services are cut, police deal more with mentally ill

'Officer with a pin': Police train to de-escalate those suffering mental-health crises, other situations

"We're requesting, at the behest of the family, that they reopen the Ricks' investigation because we do not believe it was fair, nor do we believe it was impartial," he said.

Harris said the group is demanding justice for Ricks and others who have been harmed while in the custody of the sheriff's office. He called for Sheriff Mark Wood's resignation.

Wood was one of the deputies involved that night. The YouTube video claims Wood kicked Ricks in the head, among other things.

According to the elder Ricks' lawsuit and other legal filings, Wood had said he kicked Ricks on one of his shoulders as they tried to gain control of him.

He released a statement on June 14, stating "all facts were presented in federal court and a federal judge has ruled that no one did anything wrong in the handling of this matter."

Ricks' sister, Destiny Jones, reiterated that the family was seeking justice for anyone — no matter their race — who died or were harmed while in the sheriff's office's or any law enforcement agency's custody. She said they'd hold Wood and the Rapides Parish Police Jury accountable for that.

Alexandria City Councilman Gerber Porter said law enforcement needs to respond to mental-health calls with the right personnel.

"And sometimes that response is with force rather than with services," he said. "What we saw here in this case was the wrong persons trying to address an issue they were not prepared or qualified to address."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AX3k0_0gYsCnGS00

State Rep. Ed Larvadain III, District 26, said Ricks shouldn't be done and that all officers and deputies "dropped the ball" in dealing with him.

"The same problems that we're having with the sheriff's office, we have the same problem with state police," he said.

It's costing the state millions of dollars and the lives of people, said Larvadain. He asked U.S. Attorney Brown to look at the case and said those with mental-health issues cannot be treated like any other person.

Proper protocols must be in place, he said.

"We're asking the sheriff to do what's right, get out the way ... This family needs closure," said Larvadain. "There was no need for the person to die just because they were sick and had a seizure."

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 11 years later, a video surfaces and galvanizes push to reopen police custody death case

Comments / 1

Related
cenlanow.com

Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left a 29-year-old man dead. Deontay Gibson, 29, was found fatally shot around 4 a.m. while officers were investigating a shots-fired call in the area of Hope and Orchard streets. No suspects have been identified at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPD seeks information about home hit by bullets on Woodyard Drive

A resident in the 600 block of Woodyard Drive called the Natchitoches Police Department on July 5 to report that she’d heard glass breaking in her home around 1 am. Officers were dispatched and they discovered her home was hit by several bullets. The scene was processed by investigators. Evidence was collected and will be processed further.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Rapides Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Rapides Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, LA
cenlanow.com

Detectives make narcotics, gun arrests in 71 South shooting investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 25th , 2022 at approximately 9:30 pm, Deputies responded to a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds on South MacArthur Drive. The Alexandria Police had also responded as well Acadian Ambulance. The victim was transported to a local hospital and it was determined the crime occurred on US 71-South near LA 3170. Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit also responded to begin their investigation.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating Saturday morning homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hope and Orchard streets that took the life of 29-year-old Deontay Gibson, on July 9, 2022. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:45 a.m. While responding to the first call, a second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
beauregardnews.com

Trial set for former deputy accused of rape

The trial of a former Calcasieu Parish deputy charged with rape is expected to begin this month in the 36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish. Robert Shortridge, 44, is expected to face charges of third-degree rape beginning July 25. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 25 years in prison.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police Jury#Murder#Violent Crime#Acadian Ambulance#Taser International Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theleesvilleleader.com

Rosepine man returns to party with gun, threatens others

A Rosepine man is facing multiple charges after allegedly becoming intoxicated at a Fourth of July party over the holiday weekend and threatening fellow party goers with a handgun. Bradford Lewis Moyers, 46, was arrested Monday night and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting a...
ROSEPINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two people killed in Friday night crash in St. Landry Parish

Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Stop the Violence Alexandria continues to work with Alexandria youth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, July 8, the Stop the Violence Alexandria Chapter is hosted another event at the Hayward Center on Loblolly Lane. The Stop the Violence program aims to keep kids out of trouble, which is why every child who registers for the program must show their grades, and be scanned by a metal detector before entering. During the programs, the kids learn life lessons from speakers, get help with homework, and play sports and games. Those kids are also introduced to resources and opportunities available to them in the community. Stop the violence volunteers say even though violence is a problem in Alexandria, everyone must come together to be a part of the solution.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

1K+
Followers
542
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy