Marshall Tucker Band Coming to Sioux Falls
The legendary Marshall Tucker Band is bringing its 50th-anniversary tour to Sioux Falls this August. The band that brought you classic hits like 'Can't You See' and 'Heard It In...b1027.com
The legendary Marshall Tucker Band is bringing its 50th-anniversary tour to Sioux Falls this August. The band that brought you classic hits like 'Can't You See' and 'Heard It In...b1027.com
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0