Marshall Tucker Band Coming to Sioux Falls

By Jeff Harkness
 3 days ago
The legendary Marshall Tucker Band is bringing its 50th-anniversary tour to Sioux Falls this August. The band that brought you classic hits like 'Can't You See' and 'Heard It In...

KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: July 10th

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The Brookings Summer Arts Festival wraps up today at Pioneer Park. The festival features more than 200 artists and crafters showcasing their works, along with dozens of food vendors, plus kids activities and live music. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
B102.7

“Dive- In” This Sioux Falls Pool For A Movie Night

Summer is meant for endless days and nights of fun. Going to the pool and staying up to watch movies are some popular summer activities. Wouldn't it be great to combine these great pastimes? Oh wait...now you can!. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is offering a cool event that...
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: July 9th

SIOUX FALLS SD, (KELO) — Innoskate is a skateboarding festival taking place at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. Activities get underway at 11 a.m. with the opening of the art alley and vendor village, plus advanced and beginner skate parks. A panel discussion on diversity and inclusion in skateboarding will take place at 1:30 p.m. A best trick competition takes place at 4:30 p.m. A Visual Sound in Concert video shows at 6 p.m. followed by a musical performance by Meet Me @ The Altar.
dakotanewsnow.com

First full day of Innoskate a hit with Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although Sioux Falls is a long ways away from what people might think of a skateboarding city, Innoskate organizers said there’s a strong community and they’re backing that up with the turnout Friday for the first full day of skating. A...
99.9 KTDY

Rabbit Found with Tentacle-Like Growths in South Dakota

Rabbits are usually considered cute animals. However, there is one rabbit in Sioux Falls, South Dakota that is not considered very cute. Neighbors in Sioux Falls have reported seeing a rabbit that is covered in growths that look like tentacles. Denis Schorr has seen this animal up close and personal...
B102.7

Oldest Home 4-Sale In Sioux Falls South Dakota Has Extraordinary Interior Design

Of all the homes listed in the Sioux Falls market for sale have you ever thought about owning an older property in an established neighborhood?. With Sioux Falls continuing to grow, agents in the real estate field have been pulled in every direction by clients who are scrambling for a place to live. And, when the right place comes along many times the bidding war begins. Yes, it is definitely a seller's market.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s Top Gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As kids, a lot of us grew up in KELOLAND owning and shooting our own bb guns; targeting tin cans and paper targets. But a 15-year-old from Humboldt, South Dakota aimed for a much bigger prize this past week. Cocked, locked, and loaded. 15-year-old...
B102.7

You’ll Love Ultimate Sioux Falls Legion Post 15 Pancake Breakfast

Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
B102.7

Unbelievable Green Sky Photos in Sioux Falls Before Storm

Just prior to a large storm system rolling into Sioux Falls on July 5, 2022, the sky turned a creepy, ominous green. These folk took some pics and we thought we'd share...because some things are simply unbelievable. Thanks for sharing!. For tonight, cleanup crews are continuing to remove trees fallen...
ktwb.com

Emu on the run north of Sioux Falls; owners pleading with the public to leave her alone

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Fireworks on July 4th scared Blue, an Emu at Willow Meadows Farm near Dell Rapids, and she escaped. Her owners have since been working with Animal Control, Game Fish & Parks, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department to return her safely home. Initially, they opted to say nothing to their followers in an effort to protect Blue. The emu is scared of people, and with her strength they don’t want anyone spooking her.
kelo.com

Friday morning fire strikes Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday morning fire tore through a Sioux Falls garage. At approximately 9:00 a.m., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 1100 block of N Lincoln Ave. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. Simultaneously, a...
KELOLAND TV

Texas man sentenced for bringing cocaine to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of two Texas men charged, in a historic cocaine bust in Sioux Falls, is headed to federal prison. A judge has sentenced 30-year-old Isaias Santos Escamilla to 10 years behind bars for dealing drugs. He pleaded guilty in April. Last October, authorities pulled...
101.9 KELO-FM

Brookings Police Department has advice for bringing kids to large events

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the Summer Arts Festival underway, the Brookings Police Department has some advice for people attending large events with their children. Take a photo of your children before entering. The department says their top call of service last year during the festival was lost people. Having a current photo, with what they’re wearing, helps get them reunited faster.
dakotafreepress.com

Knife River Offers $65M to Turn Fairgrounds into Quarry; Why Not Move Sioux Empire Fair to Wholestone Farms Slaughterhouse Site?

Knife River, a subsidiary of utilities and construction conglomerate MDU Resources, which in 2018 bought Sioux Falls-based concrete/gravel/asphalt producer Sweetman Construction Company, which operated as Concrete Materials Company, which finally got around to changing its name in April, wants to buy the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds that its Sioux Falls digs surround and dig for gravel.
KELOLAND TV

Inflation hardest on low-income SD residents

When Tyson Wade of Britton, S.D., moved to Sioux Falls in 2021, he never expected that even with a steady job, he would struggle financially and be on the verge of homelessness. But like everyone in South Dakota and across the U.S., Wade is enduring the effects of stubborn economic...
ESPN 99.1

Experts Say This Is The Best Sandwich In South Dakota

A South Dakota restaurant received some national recognition when Food & Wine magazine declared it has the best sandwich in the entire state. There are so many restaurants in the state with great sandwiches, but which restaurant boasts the sandwich that stands out from the rest?. Here are a couple...
B102.7

B102.7

