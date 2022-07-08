ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

29-year-old man found shot in West Englewood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was found shot Thursday night in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police found...

4 shot, 1 critically wounded in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people are shot in River North early Sunday morning. Police said around 1:11 a.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 400 block of North State Street, and found multiple victims at the scene. A 29-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the neck, jaw, and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. The second victim, a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to Northwestern in good condition. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and knee and was transported to Northwestern in fair condition. A witness said the offender was shooting from a white sedan that was traveling southbound on State. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Woman shot during altercation in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the leg during an altercation in Rogers Park Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of North Sheridan. At about 3:21 a.m., police say a 29-year-old woman was in a verbal altercation with a known female offender. The offender produced a...
CHICAGO, IL
Would-be robber shot inside Roseland business, police say

A man was shot after he tried to rob a business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police. About noon, the 58-year-old tried to hold up the business in the 10300 block of South Calumet, but was shot by someone else inside, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 27-year-old in South Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the South Loop. Martin Torres, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Torres fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Canal on September 17, 2021. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Woman shot during argument in Rogers Park, police say; 3rd shooting in the neighborhood since Friday

A woman is recovering after another woman shot her during an argument in Rogers Park overnight. She is the third person shot in the neighborhood since Friday morning. Chicago police said the victim, 29, was in the 7400 block of North Sheridan when the other woman pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg around 3:21 a.m. The women know each other, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
31-year-old man wounded in Beverly shooting

CHICAGO — Police said a 31-year-old man was wounded early Sunday morning in a South Side shooting. According to 22nd District police, the 31-year-old was having an argument with another man near West 104th Street and Western Avenue. After the argument, the man shot at the 31-year-old several times and hit him once in the back before running away.
CHICAGO, IL
Man shot in stomach, arm in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
CHICAGO, IL
Offender shot while attempting to rob business in Rosemoor

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while trying to rob a business in Rosemoor Sunday afternoon. The incident happened in the 10300 block of South Calumet around 12:01 p.m. Police said the offender tried to rob the business at gunpoint when someone inside the business shot him. The...
CHICAGO, IL
2 men shot multiple times in Chicago's Gold Coast

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in the Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the first block of West Elm Street. At about 4:26 a.m., two men, ages 37 and 39, were shot multiple times throughout the body. The 37-year-old was transported to the hospital in serious...
CHICAGO, IL
Driver Dies After Van Crashes Into Chicago School, Officials Say

A driver has died after their van slammed into a school in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Chicago fire officials, a van crashed into the Bret Harte magnate school, located in the 1500 block of East 56th Street, early Sunday morning. The driver was transported...
CHICAGO, IL

